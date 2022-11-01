Central banks to tighten on all sides: BlackRock

All eyes are on the Fed as it's set for another fourth straight 75bp hike, and central banks are taking a "whatever it takes" approach to pushing inflation back down to their targets, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute (BII).

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates another 0.75%, and BII expects the Fed to do the same this week.

"That's a record pace for the ECB, one it's signaled may slow, and the fastest hiking cycle for the Fed since the 1980s," BII said.

"Most major central banks aren't fully acknowledging that hiking enough to tame inflation will cause recessions, as we see it."

BII added that there's another specter looming over markets: balance sheet reductions, or quantitative tightening (QT).

"Balance sheets have already started to dip this year, and central banks selling or ceasing to buy government bonds could increase the risk of financial dislocations from yield spikes sparking risk asset selloffs," it said.

"Bond yields have already jumped markedly this year, and in the US, the UK and Europe, 10-year bond yields have each surged nearly 250 basis points since the start of the year."

While investors aren't yet demanding significantly higher compensation, or term premium, for the risk of holding long-term bonds, BII believes that quantitative tightening could push up term premium, boosting the structural increase as markets price in inflation risk and rate volatility in this new regime.

"The process, timing and effects of quantitative tightening will play out differently across central banks," it explained.

"The Fed trims its balance sheet by letting bonds run off, or reach their maturity date without replacing them, rather than selling them."

While the process of quantitative tightening started in June, BII said it's unclear how long it will continue for, however, believes that further, if slower, rate hikes are coming along with it.

"Quantitative tightening may add to market strains and reasons why investors start demanding term premium, driving long-term bond yields higher, so we stay underweight in discount margin bonds."

It added: "Within an underweight to treasuries, we prefer short-dated bonds given better returns and less duration risk."

"We stay underweight discount margin stocks whose valuations don't reflect the recession we expect to hit corporate earnings."