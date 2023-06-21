CEFC backs agriculture investment platform

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and a Canadian state investment manager have co-invested in a platform aimed at assisting Australian farmers at decarbonising while boosting farm production.

CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) has invested $150 million and CEFC has invested $50 million in Wilga Farming, which will be managed by Gunn Agri Partners, a mid-market sustainable agriculture manager. CDPQ and CEFC have purchased a minority stake in Gunn Agri Partners as well.

Gunn Agri Partners was established in 2013 and provides institutional farm ownership and management services. The firm has a framework that integrates sustainability in design and delivery of strategies and a mandate to report against targets for the assets it manages, CEFC said.

"This CDPQ investment is a welcome addition to the Australian market, to demonstrate the potential for institutional capital to drive the decarbonisation of agriculture," said CEFC head of natural capital Heechung Sung.

"We believe there is enormous untapped potential for new investment in a sustainable future for agriculture as part of a net zero economy.

"By facilitating the flow of much-needed capital into the sector, our work with CDPQ supports the decarbonisation efforts of farmers while boosting production and enabling them to remain competitive globally. The platform will showcase market leading sustainable land practices to farmers across multiple production and climate regions, offering a pathway to reduce their carbon footprint."

The platform has secured The Glen, a 1200-hectare property near Delungra in northern NSW, as a seed asset. It has identified a range of initiatives to reduce its emissions, including reducing the use of synthetic fertiliser, improved landscape function to slow overland water flows, and the implementation of grazing management and soil carbon improvements.

The allocation from CDPQ comes as part of their sustainable land management strategy, said executive vice-president and head of infrastructure Emmanuel Jaclot.

"We are reaffirming our commitment to investing alongside organisations that are truly moving the needle on sustainability in the agricultural sector by contributing to its decarbonisation," Jaclot said.

"The CEFC and CDPQ's experience-combined with Gunn Agri Partners' recognized expertise as a land operator-will enable us to aggregate and manage farmland in the attractive Australian market, in line with regenerative agriculture practices."

Gunn Agri Partners currently has over 2.5 million acres of grazing pastures and forests in Northern Australia, said Gunn Agri Partners founding chair Bill Gunn.

"Our second strategy, focused on row crops is fully deployed and has recorded above target returns to date," Gunn said.

"Our permanent crop strategy is fully deployed and has received follow-on investments."

The platform aims to fast track the uptake of low emissions technologies, carbon sequestration on agricultural land and measures to improve climate adaptability to make farming more resilient, CEFC said. It will work to demonstrate the benefits of regenerative farming and help position the sector to capture the economic opportunities of the clean energy transition.

The agriculture sector accounts for 55% cent of Australia's land use, and about 12% of goods and services exported in 2021-22 while also producing around 17% of national emissions while being exposed to climate extremes.

"The long-term impact of climate change on the agriculture sector and its critical role in food and fibre production is an important problem to tackle in a world that needs to rapidly decarbonise and address broader nature positive outcomes," Sung said.

The CEFC is also an investor in the Gunn Agri Transforming Farming Platform, alongside the global Kempen SDG Farmland Fund.

Separately, CEFC recently announced a $2 million investment in HydGene Renewables, an Australian company that has developed an alternative green hydrogen solution that turns biomass into hydrogen in a process that is both renewable and carbon negative.

"The HydGene technique uses novel biocatalysts to convert the sugars derived from organic waste, including agricultural waste, into valuable products like hydrogen," CEFC said.

"The process takes place in HydGene-designed modular plants, enabling localised green hydrogen production in rural and remote areas, where the cost of transporting hydrogen can be high."

The $2 million allocation came via the CEFC Clean Energy Innovation Fund. HydGene's $6 million seed raise also attracted $2.5 million from lead investor Agronomics, a specialist UK investor. HydGene will draw on the additional capital to establish a pilot plant, expand its team and conduct further research.

The CEFC investment is managed by specialist climate-tech venture capital manager Virescent Ventures.