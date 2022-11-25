Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Cbus retirement lead jumps to AustralianSuper

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 25 NOV 2022   12:32PM

Cbus confirmed that its head of retirement has left the fund to join AustralianSuper.

Jon Sedawie has been appointed principal, retirement product at the country's largest superannuation fund.

Sedawie spent nine years at Cbus, most recently as head of retirement.

As recently as April, Sedawie took on this new role in what was said to be a reflection of the fund's heightened focus on the decumulation phase of superannuation.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

As head of retirement, he was accountable for Cbus' integrated strategy and programs to improve members' retirement outcomes, including product development, member experience, education, and advice. He was also responsible for retirement modelling, simulators, and tools.

However, he spent most of his time at the fund for building and construction workers setting and implementing product strategies.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Before arriving at Cbus in 2015, Sedawie worked as a product manager at ESSSuper, State Trustees, Aviva, and National Australia Bank.

His move to AustralianSuper comes just one week after the $220 billion fund recruited Shawn Blackmore as its first retirement chief.

"Retirement isn't simply a product solution," Blackmore said.

"It's about combining product, service and advice into an offering accessible to all members regardless of their account balance.

"Every member's retirement journey is different, and our role is to ensure that they have the confidence they need to spend the superannuation savings they have worked so hard for throughout their working lives to achieve the kind of retirement they want."

Read more: CbusAustralianSuperJon SedawieShawn BlackmoreAvivaESSSuperNational Australia BankState Trustees
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin
Stapling's consequences must be addressed: Cbus
Cbus overhauls climate change reporting
AustralianSuper shakes up executive team
Super heads support capping retirement balances
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund
FPA welcomes new board members
AL&P hires global, APAC business development heads
Worst performing super funds named
BUSSQ sees strength in niche super

Editor's Choice

Cbus retirement lead jumps to AustralianSuper

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:32PM
Cbus confirmed that its head of retirement has left the fund to join AustralianSuper.

Retirement no longer back of mind: Equip

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:17PM
Australians are beginning to invest more in their super and well ahead of their retirement, according to an Equipsuper survey.

Stop orders slapped on two Perpetual funds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:32AM
Dodgy target market determinations (TMDs) have seen ASIC place interim stop orders on two Aussie equities funds from Perpetual.

Chuck out Chapter 7: Broome

CHLOE WALKER
Ex-FPA chair Marisa Broome believes that when it comes to regulation for advisers, Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act is not fit for purpose.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.