Superannuation

Cbus, Hostplus take out customer satisfaction awards

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JUN 2022   12:10PM

Cbus and Hostplus have taken out titles at Roy Morgan's annual Customer Satisfaction Awards.

Cbus was awarded the Industry Superannuation Fund of the year, while Hostplus won Major Superannuation Fund of the Year.

This was the first time either super fund has taken home one of Roy Morgan's accolade.

The awards, now in their 10th year, highlight Australian businesses within banking and finance with the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Roy Morgan tracks customer satisfaction, engagement, loyalty, advocacy and NPS across a wide range of industries and brands.

The data that determines who wins comes from Roy Morgan's massive Single Source survey involving over 60,000 consumers from all around Australia.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"Maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction over the last two years has been more important than ever for banking and finance companies dealing with stressed consumers worried about their financial situations," Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said.

"Looking forward, we can be thankful that most restrictions related to the pandemic have now been lifted.

"However, already during 2022 a new set of challenges, led by inflation and rising interest rates, have emerged that are placing pressures on consumers and businesses and mean delivering a high level of customer satisfaction to banking and finance industry customers remains more important than ever."

Commenting on the award, Cbus Super chief executive Justin Arter said: "Cbus is proud to have our outstanding member focus, strong brand and performance recognised by the members of the public participating in the Roy Morgan Annual Customer Satisfaction Awards.

"The Industry Superannuation Fund of the Year Award has tracked member satisfaction, engagement, loyalty, advocacy - which is what we are all about."

"Cbus puts members at the heart of everything we do and it's why we are one of the most trusted funds in Australia. We advocate for our hard working members in physical jobs around Australia, and our products and services are tailored to our members' needs, for example through our insurance cover.

"We make hard work pay off with our strong long term returns and our connection to our industries extends into the way that Cbus invests. It's tremendous to see this recognised by the public," he concluded.

Read more: Roy MorganAustraliaHostplusCbus SuperJustin ArterMichele Levine
