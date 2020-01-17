Cbus head of advice launches firm

The former head of advice of the $57 billion superannuation fund has launched a new consultancy firm aimed at working with super funds and dealer groups to develop better models of delivering advice.

Greg Harper led Cbus's head of advice and retirement for over six years, before leaving in October last year following an internal restructure.

Harper is back with his own firm, called the Financial Advice Services Institute (FASI).

FASI will work with superannuation funds, dealer groups or licensees, professional associations, regulatory bodies and political stakeholders on developing better advice models.

The way Harper sees it; there are two main problems for financial advice to solve.

The first is for orgnisations to move away from conflicted performance measures (such as measuring an adviser's performance by sales, FUM or the number of statements of advice) towards better performance measures, while maintaining commercial success.

The second challenge is for industry super funds to deliver personal advice to members who ask for it, without cross-subsiding it from the combined pool of their total membership.

"It is widely known that there is a lack of expertise in superannuation funds for financial advice," Harper said.

"The way many superannuation funds have done it is that they have used members' pooled money to subsidise the cost of non-intrafund advice.

"The law clearly says that members' money can't be used for advice other than intra-fund advice and it could be treated as fees for no service but ASIC hasn't held them to account for it so far," he said.

He says the Cbus referral program was one way that superannuation funds could overcome the peril of cross-subsidisation.

During his time at Cbus, Harper pioneered Cbus's adviser referral program with the Financial Planning Association of Australia in 2014 for specialised advice that went beyond the intra-fund advice remit. Many superannuation funds, including Sunsuper, have since followed the route of referring to external advisers.