Executive Appointments

Cbus chief executive steps down

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAR 2023   3:35PM

Justin Arter is stepping down as chief executive of the $73 billion industry fund in May.

Cbus said Arter is retiring from the fund following mergers with Media Super and EISS Super, with the fund now switching its attention to organic growth and member retention.

Arter joined the fund in July 2020, bringing experience in leadership roles with BlackRock and Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Upon Arter's departure, chief investment office Kristian Fok will become interim chief executive.

"I'm enormously proud of the strides the fund has taken during my tenure and in recent years Cbus has grown strongly," Arter said.

"The successful mergers we have overseen have strengthened the fund's capacity to invest on behalf of our members and to deliver other important scale benefits for members."

Cbus chair Wayne Swan thanked Arter for his tenure.

"Cbus, under Justin's leadership, has adroitly navigated two significant mergers, successfully expanding Cbus' funds under management, membership and industry footprint," Swan said.

"Thanks to these successes, we are well placed to continue our journey of growth, with a renewed focus on retaining members and attracting new ones."

