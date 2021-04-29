Cbus appoints head of advice

Industry super fund Cbus has appointed a head of advice.

Lynda Cross has stepped into the role, promoted from her previous position as manager of advice partnerships and performance.

Prior to joining Cbus, Cross was manager of advice and education at LUCRF Super and had a 16-year career at Mercer in roles including scaled advice leader.

She has a background as a financial adviser herself and is a certified financial planner.

"Recognising the increasing importance of advice for members, Cbus is delighted to confirm Lynda's appointment as head of advice, which will play a critical role in developing and managing member experience at key points where advice is important," Cbus group executive member and employer experience Marianne Walker said.

Her appointment comes after Lonsec upgraded a number of Cbus investment options to highly recommended.

To date, Cbus is the only industry fund whose options have achieved this high level of rating. Its growth (MySuper), high growth, conservative and conservative growth options were all upgraded.

"The ratings are solid recognition for the strengths of Cbus' investment capabilities and for the Cbus internalisation journey as we continue to bring more of our investment management in house," Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said.

"The ratings are a recognition of the conviction Lonsec has in the calibre of the team we've built, our investment approach, our multi-layered risk management process and the transparency around what we do and how we do it. We have also delivered significant investment fee savings for our members over the last few years."