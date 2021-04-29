NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Cbus appoints head of advice
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 29 APR 2021   12:24PM

Industry super fund Cbus has appointed a head of advice.

Lynda Cross has stepped into the role, promoted from her previous position as manager of advice partnerships and performance.

Prior to joining Cbus, Cross was manager of advice and education at LUCRF Super and had a 16-year career at Mercer in roles including scaled advice leader.

She has a background as a financial adviser herself and is a certified financial planner.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"Recognising the increasing importance of advice for members, Cbus is delighted to confirm Lynda's appointment as head of advice, which will play a critical role in developing and managing member experience at key points where advice is important," Cbus group executive member and employer experience Marianne Walker said.

Her appointment comes after Lonsec upgraded a number of Cbus investment options to highly recommended.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

To date, Cbus is the only industry fund whose options have achieved this high level of rating. Its growth (MySuper), high growth, conservative and conservative growth options were all upgraded.

"The ratings are solid recognition for the strengths of Cbus' investment capabilities and for the Cbus internalisation journey as we continue to bring more of our investment management in house," Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said.

"The ratings are a recognition of the conviction Lonsec has in the calibre of the team we've built, our investment approach, our multi-layered risk management process and the transparency around what we do and how we do it. We have also delivered significant investment fee savings for our members over the last few years."

Read more: CbusLUCRF SuperLynda CrossMarianne WalkerMercer
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
Mercer launches aged care support service
YFYS net must be cast wider: Cbus
Value managers fightback: Mercer
SuperFriend appoints chair
Fund manager creates lead distribution role
Rice Warner prepares to shut up shop
UniSuper tops MySuper league tables
HESTA hires investment manager
Editor's Choice
Super fund in-houses advice service
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
A $59 billion industry superannuation fund is shaking up its advice and employer units by internalising its general advice service and hiring several managerial positions to the employer division.
FirstChoice dominates platform market
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
New research finds that Colonial's FirstChoice platform is the most popular among financial advisers across all states and territories.
Queensland advice firm joins Connectus
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:18PM
NASDAQ listed Focus Financial Partners has added a Queensland advice firm to its advice multi-boutique network Connectus.
Chief economist update: Low for longer
BENJAMIN ONG  |   12:01PM
Latest inflation figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics underscore both the Reserve Bank of Australia's prescience and governor Philip Lowe's expectation that the official cash rate will remain low until at least 2024.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.