CBA increases Countplus indemnity to $520m

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has increased the limit of indemnity provided to Countplus, from $300 million to $520 million.

CBA said the purpose of the increased limit was to cover certain remediation activities that were identified at the time of sale and up to four years post sale.

"The estimates of ongoing service fee customer remediation payments have been revised to reflect actual case assessments performed and remediation payments made, which has been recognised as a post-tax adjustment of $147 million to the Count divestment in the first half of 2023," a CBA statement said.

CBA added that it's committed to comprehensively addressing the full range of remediation issues impacting customers of aligned advice businesses, including Count Financial, which was sold to CountPlus in October 2019. In connection with the sale, CBA provided an indemnity to CountPlus to cover remediation of past conduct.

Countplus also made an announcement regarding the increased remediation costs.

Countplus said: "As foreshadowed by CountPlus on 26 August 2022 at the full year results and again on 15 November 2022 at the Annual General Meeting, Countplus expect CBA to substantially complete client assessments by 31 December 2022."

"CBA have provided revised information to Countplus for the Count Financial fees for no service remediation program."

The potential for further increases to the indemnity limit remains under certain defined remediation triggers and isn't limited to fees for no service, CountPlus concluded.