Capital Group trims management fees

Capital Group is reducing management fees on its Australian funds.

As the Australian business has achieved steady growth over the past decade, the fund manager has decided to introduce a new fee regime to reflect its enlarged scale.

"A new fee regime is being introduced to ensure a transparent, consistent and competitive fee offering is maintained for Australian clients, both existing and prospective," Capital Group said.

Capital Group Australia managing director, financial intermediaries Australia and New Zealand Jorden Brown commented: "The process to establish Capital Group's new fee regime in Australia has been methodical, deliberate and underpinned by one objective - to aim to deliver to our clients competitive, long-term quartile-one returns with quartile-four fees."

The new fee regime sees the Capital Group New Perspective Fund, New Perspective Fund hedged and World Dividend Growers management costs drop from 0.95% to 0.75%.

The Capital Group Global Equity Fund management costs fell from 0.96% to 0.75%.

The management costs of the Capital Group New World Fund and New World Fund hedged dropped from 1.18% to 0.85%.

Capital Group Global Corporate Bond Fund and the Capital Group Global Total Return Bond Fund had management costs slashed to 0.5% and 0.54% respectively.

Also, Capital Group High Income Opportunities hedged had management costs came down to 0.75% from 0.85%.

Capital Group established its Australian business 10 years ago and today has a team of almost 20 servicing wholesale and institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand.

Its flagship global equity New Perspective Fund has led Capital Group's growth in Australia.

However, more recently Capital Group has introduced a range of fixed income offerings like a global corporate bond fund and global high income opportunities fund to Australian investors.