Investment

Cannon-Brookes invests in renewables transition

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 FEB 2022   12:32PM

Mike Cannon-Brookes continues to make a play for the sustainable investing sector, injecting $200 million into an initiative that will help accelerate the nation's renewable energy transition.

The Cannon-Brookes-backed Grok Ventures allocated the sizeable investment via specialist private infrastructure debt fund manager Infradebt's Ethical Fund (IEF),

About $35 million of the funds will go towards a senior debt facility for the Genex Boulderstone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project.

This involves constructing a utility scale battery located at Bouldercombe, Queensland, that is expected to be fully operational after June 2023.

The firms said batteries are a key part of transitioning Australia's energy networks and reducing the carbon intensity of the economy is a key focus of the strategy.

AGL recently rejected a takeover bid from Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield, saying that the $7.50 offer price undervalued the company.

Cannon-Brookes said he wanted to take over the company to shut down its coal fired power stations earlier than scheduled, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

On the new investment, he commented that as a foundation investor in IEF, "we know capital flow is critical to our transition to a greener economy".

"The Bouldercombe BESS project proves that battery storage is not only sustainable but delivers solid rates of return. It's a win-win for Australia's economy," he said.

Future Super made a $50 million investment in IEF in 2017, which was used to co-invest in syndicated lending facilities and trade in secondary debt markets.

Infradebt chief executive Alexander Austin said Grok Ventures is one of the foundation investors in IEF.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome them as a shareholder as Infradebt moves to the next phase of its growth," he added.

InfradebtGrok VenturesMike Cannon-BrookesAGLAlexander AustinBrookfieldFuture Super
