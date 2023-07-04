Cadence secures $55m for new fund

Cadence Property Group (Cadence) has completed the capital raise for its first multi-asset value-add fund, the Cadence Australian Real Estate Partnership I (CAREP), as well as making its first acquisition.

The $13.9 million purchase of an industrial site in Melbourne's inner west is set to be the first of many by the newly funded investment vehicle, led by Cadence founder and Buxton Family Office heir, Charlie Buxton.

According to Buxton, its new fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing commercial real estate within the industrial, office and select retail sectors of Australia, looking to derive a return from both income and capital growth and targeting net equity internal rate of returns (IRRs) of 12%+ p.a.

Once acquired, Cadence will look to actively add value to the properties to enhance the assets, increase rents and improve investment returns.

It also aims to capitalise on market dislocations and situational buying opportunities.

"Based on our success to date and the likelihood of future acquisition opportunities as a result of the current macroeconomic environment, we believe now is the perfect time to expand its strategy through a dedicated multi-asset fund," Buxton said.

"The ability to acquire real estate at attractive valuations has traditionally been heightened in periods of uncertainty, following dramatic economic shocks and generally in environments that promote unique situational buying opportunities."

Cadence head of investment management Tony Mount said the group has observed the continued evolution of investment markets since launching CAREP earlier this year.

"We believe the next 12 to 24 months will provide attractive opportunities for well capitalised investment vehicles that can move quickly to acquire quality real estate offering strong risk-adjusted returns," Mount said.

"The structure of the fund and capability of Cadence to quickly secure assets will play a significant role in the success of CAREP."

In addition, CAREP will be able to acquire a number of assets within the same fund, providing investors with a level of diversification.

"Cadence plans to acquire multiple assets within CAREP and to deploy the capital over an investment period of approximately 18 months," he said.