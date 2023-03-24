BT to wind up Retirement Wrap

As it readies part of its superannuation business for transfer to Mercer, BT is consolidating its remaining funds.

BT is in the process of merging its corporate and personal superannuation business with Mercer, following an announcement in May 2022. At the time, BT made clear the deal didn't include any of the super products held on the Panorama or Asgard platforms.

Now, BT is going to close the Retirement Wrap super fund which underpins BT Panorama Super. Effective April, all BT Panorama Super members will be transferred to Asgard Independence Plan Division Two. The merger with Mercer is expected to have been completed at the same time.

BT Panorama Super will remain, simply under a different RSE.

The Asgard fund was established in 1988 and has about $16 billion in funds under management. As at September 2022, BT Panorama Super had $22.7 billion.

The trustee of Retirement Wrap, BT Funds Management, considered the potential risks and best financial interests of all fund members, it said.

In a statement, BT chief strategy and product officer Kathy Vincent said: "With our corporate and personal superannuation business merging with Mercer, BT is simplifying the way we operate by moving to one fund for our platforms' super members."

"Retirement Wrap members will continue to experience equal rights and benefits after the transfer, as they do now."

BT Funds Management remains as trustee and there are no changes to BT Panorama Super members' account numbers, features and functionality, she added.

Asgard Independence Plan Division Two was the subject of Federal Court proceedings brought by ASIC over insurance premiums that were charged to close to 10,000 members, through to 2020. The issue was the premiums included commissions which were banned under the Future of Financial Advice reforms in 2013.

BT Funds Management was fined $20 million by the court.