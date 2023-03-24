Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

BT to wind up Retirement Wrap

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAR 2023   12:51PM

As it readies part of its superannuation business for transfer to Mercer, BT is consolidating its remaining funds.

BT is in the process of merging its corporate and personal superannuation business with Mercer, following an announcement in May 2022. At the time, BT made clear the deal didn't include any of the super products held on the Panorama or Asgard platforms.

Now, BT is going to close the Retirement Wrap super fund which underpins BT Panorama Super. Effective April, all BT Panorama Super members will be transferred to Asgard Independence Plan Division Two. The merger with Mercer is expected to have been completed at the same time.

BT Panorama Super will remain, simply under a different RSE.

The Asgard fund was established in 1988 and has about $16 billion in funds under management. As at September 2022, BT Panorama Super had $22.7 billion.

The trustee of Retirement Wrap, BT Funds Management, considered the potential risks and best financial interests of all fund members, it said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

In a statement, BT chief strategy and product officer Kathy Vincent said: "With our corporate and personal superannuation business merging with Mercer, BT is simplifying the way we operate by moving to one fund for our platforms' super members."

"Retirement Wrap members will continue to experience equal rights and benefits after the transfer, as they do now."

BT Funds Management remains as trustee and there are no changes to BT Panorama Super members' account numbers, features and functionality, she added.

Asgard Independence Plan Division Two was the subject of Federal Court proceedings brought by ASIC over insurance premiums that were charged to close to 10,000 members, through to 2020. The issue was the premiums included commissions which were banned under the Future of Financial Advice reforms in 2013.

BT Funds Management was fined $20 million by the court.

Read more: BT Panorama SuperMercerRetirement WrapBT Funds ManagementAsgard Independence Plan DivisionFuture of Financial AdviceKathy Vincent
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Regulators prioritise emerging areas of risk
QAR does not "trash" FoFA: Anderson
Equity Trustees names super head
Mercer proposes superannuation tax overhaul
Bennelong picks new global chief executive
Prime Super appoints new board directors
FSC releases claims handling standard for super funds
Six local funds in world's top 100: Study
Super fund with highest customer satisfaction named
Government eyes crackdown on super tax concessions

Editor's Choice

Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Members are frustrated with their superannuation funds' performance and the drastic pace of consolidation in the industry, a new survey reveals.

Government targets ASX dominance

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:27PM
The Australian government has released draft legislation aimed at promoting competition in the clearing and settlement services market.

Legalsuper appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Luke Symons will become the super fund's new chief executive on April 11.

Ares, Mubadala form global credit secondaries JV

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Ares Management and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala formed a joint venture to invest in global credit secondaries opportunities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.