Technology

BT Panorama completes migration

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   12:27PM

BT Panorama has completed the migration of its BT Wrap clients, bringing its total funds under administration to over $100 billion.

The final tranche of nearly 50,000 accounts worth over $15 billion in funds under administration have migrated to BT Panorama.

In total over 150,000 accounts and more than $56.6 billion in funds under administration have transitioned from BT Wrap.

"The migration has been an enormous undertaking, not only for BT, but for the dealer groups and advisers who are embedding a new system into their businesses, at an extremely important and busy time of year. We would like to thank them for their support during this period," BT managing director, platforms, investments and operations Kathy Vincent said.

"We are excited about welcoming the 2000 advisers who have just migrated to BT Panorama, and helping them realise the benefits of using the more advanced technology. Our teams are focusing on providing support to help onboard new advisers and investors in navigating the system, with digital guided journeys, webinars, FAQs and our chat-bot Blue working around the clock. We have also put on additional contact centre staff."

According to Investment Trends data, there are over 9000 advisers on BT Panorama and also ranked first for overall brand association.

"The latest insights from Investment Trends indicates that advisers perceive BT Panorama as the tech leader across several fronts. Advisers' and clients' preferred way of engaging with our platform is via their mobile devices, so getting the online experience right is absolutely critical to attracting new users and gaining their loyalty," Vincent said.

Despite this, Investment Trends' latest Adviser Technology Needs Report by overall adviser satisfaction at 75% behind HUB24 and Netwealth.

