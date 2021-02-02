BT appoints risk expert

BT has hired a wealth management risk expert from MLC to oversee compliance functions across its platforms and operations.

Caroline Guillot recently joined BT from MLC, taking on the title of head of risk platforms, investment and operations.

Guillot most recently served as the head of business risk and resilience for retirement and investment solutions at MLC for just two months before moving to BT. She joined MLC as head of management assurance in October 2017.

Prior to that, she was an independent consultant at the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation for two years and spent a decade at PwC in senior roles.

Other than risk and compliance, her experience in wealth management includes performance improvement, transformation/change projects, stakeholder management and business processes.

BT parent company Westpac is currently hiring an executive manager or risk for platforms and investments who will report to Guillot.

The responsibilities include leading a team that will deliver a strategic and integrated approach to risk and compliance across superannuation, and investment products and operations.