Investment
Boutique to remediate clients
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   12:32PM

A fund manager will remediate clients in eight funds after a recent review of its management costs identified a unit pricing error.

Alpha Fund Managers' investors in eight funds were charged the wrong fees between July, 2017 and January, 2020 for varying periods of time.

"During the impacted period the unit prices for the Alpha funds have been understated due to the payment of certain fund related expenses in addition to the management fees disclosed in the PDS," the responsible entity Equity Trustees said in communication sent to investors.

Alpha was to remedy the error by making a one-off adjustment in the funds' NAV in May.

For clients who were affected but have since redeemed from the funds, the remediation was is to be undertaken separately.

The eight funds affected by the unit pricing error were: Alpha Alternatives Fund, Alpha Australian BlueChip Fund, Alpha Australian Small Companies Fund, Alpha Diversified Income Fund, Alpha Enhanced Yield Fund, Alpha Global Opportunities Fund, Alpha Infrastructure Fund and Alpha Property Securities Fund.

The fund manager has also changed the fee structure for the eight funds, raising total management costs by between 19 bps and 42 bps.

Alpha was contacted for comment but declined to provide the total remediation amount and number of investors impacted.

"All investors, past and present, will be remediated by the RE and its affiliates," the company said in an emailed statement.

