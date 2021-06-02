Boutique manager names head of distribution

A boutique global equities fund manager has hired a distribution lead, formerly of Meritum Financial Group.

Gold Coast-based fund manager Swell Asset Management appointed Stephen Poole as head of distribution.

Poole was the general manager of NAB's Meritum Financial Group for over three years and prior to that was the manager of business growth for NAB Wealth.

NAB merged Meritum together with Garvan and Apogee in May 2020 under the umbrella of TenFifty Financial Group.

Before NAB, he worked at Keystone Partnership, Centrepoint Alliance, Suncorp Life and Macquarie Group.

"I am looking forward to growing the Swell Asset Management brand across its target market segments of high-net-worth individuals, family offices and financial advisers across Australia," said Poole.

Swell AM chief executive and chief investment officer Lachlan Hughes said Poole's broad knowledge of the industry and his understanding of financial advice and product solutions will help build the business.

Hughes established Swell AM in 2014, offering the Swell Global Portfolio, which invests in global equities such as Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon and Netflix.

The fund targets high-net-worth investors, requiring a minimum investment of $500,000.

It has about $88.3 million in assets under management and returned 25.55% per annum in the year to April.