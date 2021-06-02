NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Boutique manager names head of distribution

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   12:13PM

A boutique global equities fund manager has hired a distribution lead, formerly of Meritum Financial Group.

Gold Coast-based fund manager Swell Asset Management appointed Stephen Poole as head of distribution.

Poole was the general manager of NAB's Meritum Financial Group for over three years and prior to that was the manager of business growth for NAB Wealth.

NAB merged Meritum together with Garvan and Apogee in May 2020 under the umbrella of TenFifty Financial Group.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Before NAB, he worked at Keystone Partnership, Centrepoint Alliance, Suncorp Life and Macquarie Group.

"I am looking forward to growing the Swell Asset Management brand across its target market segments of high-net-worth individuals, family offices and financial advisers across Australia," said Poole.

Swell AM chief executive and chief investment officer Lachlan Hughes said Poole's broad knowledge of the industry and his understanding of financial advice and product solutions will help build the business.

Hughes established Swell AM in 2014, offering the Swell Global Portfolio, which invests in global equities such as Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon and Netflix.

The fund targets high-net-worth investors, requiring a minimum investment of $500,000.

It has about $88.3 million in assets under management and returned 25.55% per annum in the year to April.

Read more: Meritum Financial GroupSwell Asset ManagementKeystone PartnershipLachlan HughesMacquarie GroupNAB WealthStephen PooleTenFifty Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac senior leader departs
Future Fund adds super fund chair
BetaShares hires from Class
Research firm launches, hires Macquarie exec
Macquarie posts $3bn profit, makes hire
AMP advice transformation leads exits
Midwinter hires chief commercial officer from AMP
Macquarie head joins alternative platform
APRA takes action against Macquarie
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role

Editor's Choice

Forex CT cops $20 million fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The Federal Court has handed down a $20 million penalty to Forex Capital Trading for engaging in a system of unconscionable conduct, including the use of high-pressure sales tactics, conflicted remuneration and failing to act in the best interests of clients.

Boutique manager names head of distribution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A boutique global equities fund manager has hired a distribution lead, formerly of Meritum Financial Group.

Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:11PM
A platform that connects financial advisers to paraplanners has onboarded over 250 users in the short time since it launched.

How noise impacts trading performance

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:58AM
Did trading desks perform better or worse when they were forced to work from home last year? That is the question UNSW Business school researchers sought to answer.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.