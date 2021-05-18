Boutique hires from Deloitte

Boutique managed accounts provider Watershed Funds Management has appointed an equity analyst from Deloitte.

Graeme Miller was a senior consultant in Deloitte's investment wealth and advisory practice. He was previously an analyst at Victor Smorgon Group, Mutual Trust, Zenith Investment Partners and Jeena.

Miller also spent time as head of research at the Centre for Institutional Investors and was an executive director at the CFA Institute.

"I'm excited to be joining Watershed at a time when increasing numbers of advisers are shifting towards the managed account model," Miller said.

"I am a strong advocate of Watershed's dynamic investment process that has seen them achieve strong risk-adjusted returns through a host of different market environments. I look forward to working with the team and our clients and being a part of the firm's continued success in future."

Watershed runs four sector based SMA's including Australian Share (large cap), Emerging Leaders (Australian share mid cap), International Share and Income (Australian fixed interest).

Watershed SMAs are offered on OneVue, HUB24, Praemium and Fiducian.