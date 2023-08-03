Bombora, Morrows partner on risk advice

Bombora, Morrows partner on risk adviceBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 3 AUG 2023 12:52PM
Read more: Bombora, Cameron Peck, Laurel Moulynox, Mark Butler, Morrows Private Wealth, Safeguard Life, Wayne Handley
Advice groups Morrows and Bombora have joined forces to create a dedicated risk insurance business.
Morrows Risk Insurance will operate as a division of Morrows, licensed by Bombora, and leveraging the expertise of both firms to deliver tailored risk advice.
The business will be led by Cameron Peck and Mark Butler. Both Peck and Butler bring more than 20 years' experience in advice and are currently directors of Safeguard Life in Melbourne.
Meanwhile, Laurel Moulynox, who serves as director of Morrows Private Wealth, said: "We are delighted to partner with Bombora to launch Morrows Risk Insurance. This collaboration allows us to harness the expertise of both our organisations, enabling us to offer our clients truly customised and tailored risk insurance solutions."
She added that it will see the team "raise the bar for client-centric insurance advisory."
"Our clients will benefit from comprehensive insurance advice designed to address their unique needs and risk profiles, giving them the confidence to navigate the future with peace of mind," she said.
Also commenting, Bombora managing director Wayne Handley said: "At Bombora, we have always believed in developing meaningful and sustainable relationships with leading professional service firms."
"Our partnership with Morrows combines our complementary strengths, adopting best practices in risk specialisation with a 'quality over quantity' focus."
Related News
Editor's Choice
HESTA moves 10% of portfolio in-house|
Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?|
Link Group to cop $418m loss|
Australia a "most exciting place" for GQG: Barker|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD