Bombora, Morrows partner on risk advice

Advice groups Morrows and Bombora have joined forces to create a dedicated risk insurance business.

Morrows Risk Insurance will operate as a division of Morrows, licensed by Bombora, and leveraging the expertise of both firms to deliver tailored risk advice.

The business will be led by Cameron Peck and Mark Butler. Both Peck and Butler bring more than 20 years' experience in advice and are currently directors of Safeguard Life in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Laurel Moulynox, who serves as director of Morrows Private Wealth, said: "We are delighted to partner with Bombora to launch Morrows Risk Insurance. This collaboration allows us to harness the expertise of both our organisations, enabling us to offer our clients truly customised and tailored risk insurance solutions."

She added that it will see the team "raise the bar for client-centric insurance advisory."

"Our clients will benefit from comprehensive insurance advice designed to address their unique needs and risk profiles, giving them the confidence to navigate the future with peace of mind," she said.

Also commenting, Bombora managing director Wayne Handley said: "At Bombora, we have always believed in developing meaningful and sustainable relationships with leading professional service firms."

"Our partnership with Morrows combines our complementary strengths, adopting best practices in risk specialisation with a 'quality over quantity' focus."