Blackstone restricts withdrawals on US$125bn property fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 2 DEC 2022   11:21AM

Blackstone is limiting withdrawals from its US$125 billion real estate income trust (REIT) after a sharp rise in redemption requests.

The global investor said the REIT received repurchase requests exceeding both the 2% of net asset value (NAV) monthly limit and 5% of NAV quarterly limit, triggering proration for the remaining 2.3% of NAV for the quarter.

Blackstone commented: "Our business is built on performance, not fund flows, and performance is rock solid. BREIT has delivered extraordinary returns to investors since inception nearly six years ago and is well positioned for the future given its concentration in rental housing and logistics in the Sunbelt and its long-term fixed rate debt structure."

The surge of investor withdrawal followed Blackstone's announcement on Thursday that it would sell its remaining 49.9% interest in MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Joint Venture for approximately US$1.27 billion to VICI Properties (VICI).

In a statement Blackstone senior managing director Scott Trebilco said: "The sale of these assets is an excellent outcome for our Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) investors and enables us to further concentrate BREIT's portfolio in its highest growth sectors, including logistics and rental housing."

BREIT, established nearly six years ago, has allowed for the repurchase of up to 2% NAV in any month and 5% in a calendar quarter, subject to board discretion.

Blackstone said in October BREIT received repurchase requests equal to 2.7% or approximately US$1.8 billion which was approved by most of the board.

In November it approved 43% of repurchase requests, equal to US$1.3 billion, and explained this month 0.3% of NAV will be eligible for repurchase.

The share price responded and plunged from US$91.5 close of market on Wednesday to a low of US$82.85 yesterday morning.

Since, it's increased slightly to US$85.04 at the time of writing.

