Investment

BlackRock wins monumental mandate

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 JUN 2021   11:31AM

In what is reportedly one of the biggest transfers of retirement savings to date, BlackRock has won the first external investment mandate for two of the largest defined benefit schemes in the UK.

BlackRock will be the outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) for $39.9 billion (£21.5 billion) of British Airways Pensions' assets.

The mandate is for the investment management of Airways Pension Scheme (APS) and New Airways Pension Scheme (NAPS) which serve more than 85,000 members.

Both APS and NAPs where previously managed by British Airways Pension Investment Management (BAPIML).

The choice to externalise the investment management came from increased regulation, operational costs and investment complexity in the UK pension scheme industry.

In addition, the schemes have matured, and the investment needs have changed, requiring an increased focus on managing investments to provide an income that matches members' pension benefits.

BA Pensions selected BlackRock after a competitive tender process due to its knowledge on UK pensions and scale, investment expertise and risk management technology which are set to maximise value for members.

The mandate follows British Airways Pension being forced to defer more than $820 million in pension payments in February last year after COVID-19 impacted air travel. Prior to the deferment, British Airways Pension was already dealing with a funding shortfall of about $4.39 billion, first identified in 2018 valuations.

"We are honoured to be entrusted to manage the assets of these two important pension schemes through the creation of a bespoke model. We look forward to delivering enhanced investment performance for the ultimate benefit of the Schemes' members," BlackRock's head of UK business Sarah Melvin said.

The agreement also included the transfer of employees from BAPIML and some employees of British Airways Pension Services Limited (BAPSL) to BlackRock.

BAPIML has delivered on investment performance and stewardship of the schemes over many years but the mandate is the next step to ensure the evolution of both schemes, chair of trustee APS and NAPS trustee Roger Maynard said.

"In BlackRock, we have identified an asset manager that will ensure the continued focus on delivering enhanced oversight, investment management and long-term value for the schemes in the interests of our members. We look forward to working with BlackRock in the years ahead," he said.

The transition of assets completed on 1 June 2021.

