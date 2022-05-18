Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

BlackRock launches ESG model portfolios

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAY 2022   12:50PM

BlackRock has introduced a range of ESG model portfolios covering a range of risk profiles, saying it is making sustainability more affordable.

The iShares ESG Model Portfolios apply a multi-asset strategy and invest in iShares ETFs and BlackRock index funds, in what BlackRock says puts them among the most affordable on offer.

There are five portfolios, all catering to a different risk preference: Conservative, Balanced, Moderate, Growth and Aggressive.

They are managed by the BlackRock MASS team and have so far received a Superior rating from SQM Research and been made available on Praemium.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"BlackRock's focus is on democratising access to sustainability strategies, making sustainability the standard for investing," BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said.

"Our fiduciary role is to guide clients along the way from "traditional" strategies to those that incorporate sustainability in various meaningful ways."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

The products were initially designed for advice firm Bell Partners, she added.

"These ESG Portfolios aim to provide institutional-quality asset allocation across a range of client risk profiles. The creation of these portfolios also helps advisers reduce the time spent on operational oversight and administrative tasks while delivering institutional quality services to their clients through accessing BlackRock's global investment expertise," Giles said.

Also commenting, Bell Partners managing director Brett Taggart said: "Our clients are increasingly looking to us to provide ESG-focused investment solutions so naturally we reached out to BlackRock to help design a set of options that best suit both our clients' varying risk/return profiles as well as their long-term sustainability objectives."

"We recognise the need for a holistic investment solution that can deliver on these goals so applying BlackRock's ESG investment approach to its long-standing model portfolios made sense to us. Not only is it a cost-efficient way to seek outperformance, but it also delivers a consistent and compliant investment process for every client."

Read more: BlackRockBell PartnersChantal GilesBlackRock AustralasiaBrett TaggartiShares ETFsPraemiumSQM Research
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer
Schroders hires investment director
Super funds back Say on Climate
BT Panorama sees SMSF growth
Managed accounts drive profit, revenue surge
BlackRock backs stablecoin issuer
Global X adds to local team
Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
Direct indexing: The next evolution?
Learn to live with inflation: BlackRock

Editor's Choice

Industry pans early release superannuation policy

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

ISPT selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.