BlackRock launches ESG model portfolios

BlackRock has introduced a range of ESG model portfolios covering a range of risk profiles, saying it is making sustainability more affordable.

The iShares ESG Model Portfolios apply a multi-asset strategy and invest in iShares ETFs and BlackRock index funds, in what BlackRock says puts them among the most affordable on offer.

There are five portfolios, all catering to a different risk preference: Conservative, Balanced, Moderate, Growth and Aggressive.

They are managed by the BlackRock MASS team and have so far received a Superior rating from SQM Research and been made available on Praemium.

"BlackRock's focus is on democratising access to sustainability strategies, making sustainability the standard for investing," BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said.

"Our fiduciary role is to guide clients along the way from "traditional" strategies to those that incorporate sustainability in various meaningful ways."

The products were initially designed for advice firm Bell Partners, she added.

"These ESG Portfolios aim to provide institutional-quality asset allocation across a range of client risk profiles. The creation of these portfolios also helps advisers reduce the time spent on operational oversight and administrative tasks while delivering institutional quality services to their clients through accessing BlackRock's global investment expertise," Giles said.

Also commenting, Bell Partners managing director Brett Taggart said: "Our clients are increasingly looking to us to provide ESG-focused investment solutions so naturally we reached out to BlackRock to help design a set of options that best suit both our clients' varying risk/return profiles as well as their long-term sustainability objectives."

"We recognise the need for a holistic investment solution that can deliver on these goals so applying BlackRock's ESG investment approach to its long-standing model portfolios made sense to us. Not only is it a cost-efficient way to seek outperformance, but it also delivers a consistent and compliant investment process for every client."