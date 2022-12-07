BlackRock implements ETF stock split

BlackRock Australia has implemented a stock split of three of its long-standing US equities ETFs.

BlackRock said the split of iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV), iShares S&P 500 (AUD Hedged) ETF (IHVV) and iShares S&P Mid -Cap ETF (IJH) will make it easier for Australian investors to invest in smaller amounts and at a significantly lower unit price.

"They will have no tax implications or impact on fund performance," explained the investment giant.

As a result of the stock splits, the units on issue in each fund will increase at the split ratio with the unit price decreasing by the same ratio.

The changes are IVV split ratio 15 to one, IHVV 10 to one and IJH 10 to one.

Going forward, Australian investors will own a greater number of units in the funds at a lower unit price, with no impact to the overall market value of their investments.

For example, BlackRock said: "In the case of IVV, assuming the ETF had a pre-split price of $600 and an investor held 10 units in the fund, the investor would hold 150 units in the ETF at a unit price of $40 after the split has been implemented."

"Both pre-and post-the stock split, the market value of the investment is the same at $6000."

BlackRock Australasia head of iShares and index investments Jason Collins explained the split will also make it easier for Australian investors to access the most popular US equity markets at a low cost and in one simple trade.

"ETFs are essential building blocks in model portfolios so our decision to lower the unit price will help advisers to be more precise in portfolio construction without over or underweighting the core US equity exposure," he commented.

Collins added investors will have the choice to stay invested without leaving meaningful cash amounts on the sidelines.

"Ultimately, our iShares products all share one common goal: to help millions of Australian investors get the most out of their money in order to help them experience financial well-being," he concluded.