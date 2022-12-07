Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

BlackRock implements ETF stock split

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 DEC 2022   12:15PM

BlackRock Australia has implemented a stock split of three of its long-standing US equities ETFs.

BlackRock said the split of iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV), iShares S&P 500 (AUD Hedged) ETF (IHVV) and iShares S&P Mid -Cap ETF (IJH) will make it easier for Australian investors to invest in smaller amounts and at a significantly lower unit price.

"They will have no tax implications or impact on fund performance," explained the investment giant.

As a result of the stock splits, the units on issue in each fund will increase at the split ratio with the unit price decreasing by the same ratio.

The changes are IVV split ratio 15 to one, IHVV 10 to one and IJH 10 to one.

Going forward, Australian investors will own a greater number of units in the funds at a lower unit price, with no impact to the overall market value of their investments.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

For example, BlackRock said: "In the case of IVV, assuming the ETF had a pre-split price of $600 and an investor held 10 units in the fund, the investor would hold 150 units in the ETF at a unit price of $40 after the split has been implemented."

"Both pre-and post-the stock split, the market value of the investment is the same at $6000."

BlackRock Australasia head of iShares and index investments Jason Collins explained the split will also make it easier for Australian investors to access the most popular US equity markets at a low cost and in one simple trade.

"ETFs are essential building blocks in model portfolios so our decision to lower the unit price will help advisers to be more precise in portfolio construction without over or underweighting the core US equity exposure," he commented.

Collins added investors will have the choice to stay invested without leaving meaningful cash amounts on the sidelines.

"Ultimately, our iShares products all share one common goal: to help millions of Australian investors get the most out of their money in order to help them experience financial well-being," he concluded.

Read more: Jason CollinsBlackRock Australasia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BlackRock unveils new iShares ETF
BlackRock, NAB Private Wealth unveil iShares ETF suite
BlackRock, NAB collaborate on ETF suite
BlackRock appoints head of iShares, index investment
BlackRock launches ESG model portfolios
BlackRock strengthens Australasia, APAC leadership
BlackRock Australia expands client distribution team
BlackRock unifies offering, rejigs executives
BlackRock appoints Melbourne head
Senior Rainmaker executive to join BlackRock

Editor's Choice

Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's compulsory superannuation system is one factor that has helped weather the global macro storm, explained SG Hiscock & Company portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell.

Former financial adviser charged with fraud

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A former financial adviser has been convicted of fraud after using false documents to obtain a financial advantage.

Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Barrenjoey has launched a new social purpose portfolio management company, Community Capital, with a cornerstone investment from Australian Retirement Trust.

RBA bumps up cash rate

ANDREW MCKEAN
As forecast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the cash rate by another 25 basis points.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.