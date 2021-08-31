NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Binance Australia appoints chief executive

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 31 AUG 2021   11:52AM

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has appointed a chief executive for Australia.

Leigh Travers, former DigitalX chief executive and director, has joined Binance in the lead role.

DigitalX is an ASX listed blockchain technology company, where Travers had a seven-year career.

"I've long been an advocate of the benefits that blockchain technology has to offer society, and it's a mission of mine to grow the industry over the coming years," Travers said.

"My key interests are shared with Binance Australia in championing the adoption of blockchain and the pathway for blockchain businesses in Australia. The opportunity to work with users nationally is incredibly exciting."

He added that he hopes all Australians looking to invest in crypto will soon consider doing so through Binance as the exchange grows its presence in the country.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"From an industry perspective, I know it's imperative that we continue to develop our relationships with regulatory bodies while reinforcing our company commitment to compliance and best practice," he said.

"As the market leader in the digital asset space, we have a responsibility to be involved in helping to shape the growth of our industry and this means prioritising engagement and conversations with policy makers and regulators."

"It is essential to advocate for a graduated, fit-for-purpose regulatory framework so that Australia can be a global leader in innovation and create jobs for the future economy."

Binance Australia chief operating officer Sam Teoh welcomed Travers to the team.

"We've observed the work Leigh has done at DigitalX for a while now and we're excited to work with him not just on Binance Australia's continued growth, but widespread adoption of blockchain businesses and cryptocurrency in Australia at large," he said.

Read more: Binance AustraliaLeigh TraversASXSam Teoh
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX 100 missing key reporting metric: ACCR
No all-male boards in ASX 200
ASX outage result of process failures, disagreement
ASX 200 doubles down on net zero
ASX posts mixed results
Sydney Airport rejects AustralianSuper takeover
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Super, fund manager ASX dominance launches inquiry
Superhero launches super offering
Get your ducks in a row before you think of an IPO

Editor's Choice

Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
There is a misunderstanding that superannuation fund mergers will automatically lead to scale benefits for members, according to Spirit Super's chief investment officer.

Rest streamlines asset classes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
In a move to better align itself to the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, the $62 billion industry superannuation fund is changing the way it categorises its investment options, shifting from 11 asset classes to seven 'mega asset classes'.

Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Another portfolio manager has left AMP Capital for a $3.2 billion Sydney investment firm, as the latter readies a new fund.

Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:48AM
Zurich Australia and New Zealand has strengthened its support for LGBTQ+ workers by introducing gender affirmation leave.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.