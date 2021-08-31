Binance Australia appoints chief executive

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has appointed a chief executive for Australia.

Leigh Travers, former DigitalX chief executive and director, has joined Binance in the lead role.

DigitalX is an ASX listed blockchain technology company, where Travers had a seven-year career.

"I've long been an advocate of the benefits that blockchain technology has to offer society, and it's a mission of mine to grow the industry over the coming years," Travers said.

"My key interests are shared with Binance Australia in championing the adoption of blockchain and the pathway for blockchain businesses in Australia. The opportunity to work with users nationally is incredibly exciting."

He added that he hopes all Australians looking to invest in crypto will soon consider doing so through Binance as the exchange grows its presence in the country.

"From an industry perspective, I know it's imperative that we continue to develop our relationships with regulatory bodies while reinforcing our company commitment to compliance and best practice," he said.

"As the market leader in the digital asset space, we have a responsibility to be involved in helping to shape the growth of our industry and this means prioritising engagement and conversations with policy makers and regulators."

"It is essential to advocate for a graduated, fit-for-purpose regulatory framework so that Australia can be a global leader in innovation and create jobs for the future economy."

Binance Australia chief operating officer Sam Teoh welcomed Travers to the team.

"We've observed the work Leigh has done at DigitalX for a while now and we're excited to work with him not just on Binance Australia's continued growth, but widespread adoption of blockchain businesses and cryptocurrency in Australia at large," he said.