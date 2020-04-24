NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Billionaires club rakes in cash amid COVID-19 crisis
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 24 APR 2020   12:26PM

Since the beginning of the year, America's wealthiest billionaires have seen their wealth increase by millions, with eight seeing their net worth surge by more than US$1 billion dollars.

The latest research from the Institute for Policy Studies revealed the "pandemic profiteers" that have benefited from plummeting tax obligations amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was one such billionaire, whose fortune increased by an estimated $39.3 billion (US$25 billion) as of April 15.

"This unprecedented wealth surge is larger than the Gross Domestic Product of Honduras, US$23.9 billion in 2018," the Institute for Policy Studies said.

Similarly, Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder Elon Musk saw his wealth rise by $7.9 billion (US$5 billion) during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos also saw her wealth increase (US$8.6 billion), as did Zoom founder and chief executive Eric Yuan (up US$2.6 billion), former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer (up US$2.2 billion), Silicon Valley real estate mogul John Sobrato (up US$2.1 billion), Apollo Global Management co-founder Joshua Harris (up US$1.7 billion) and Mediacom founder Rocco Commisso (up US$1.09 billion).

The Institute for Policy Studies pointed to decreasing tax obligations for the surge in billionaire wealth.

"Between 1980 and 2018, the taxes paid by America's billionaires, measured as a percentage of their wealth, decreased 79%," it said.

"Over this same period, the billionaire share of America's increased wealth has grown substantially. Between 2006 and 2018 alone, nearly 7% of the real increase in America's wealth went to the country's 400 wealthiest households.

"If this inequality isn't treated with both short and long-term tax reforms and oversight, America's 'pre-existing condition' of extreme inequality could overwhelm not only our economy, but our democracy itself."

As part of the emergency response to the pandemic, the institute recommended a crackdown on billionaires.

This includes: enacting an excess profits tax, as well as a 10% income tax; stopping billionaires from hiding their wealth in offshore tax havens; limit tax breaks for charitable donations and creating a charity stimulus; and creating a progressive estate and wealth tax.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Institute for Policy StudiesJeff BezosAmazonApollo Global ManagementElon MuskEric YuanJohn SobratoJoshua HarrisMacKenzie BezosRocco CommissoSteve Ballmer
