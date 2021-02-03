Bezos steps down at Amazon

Jeff Bezos will step down as chief executive later this year, transitioning to the role of executive chair.

Announced in Amazon's full year 2020 results, chief executive of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Andy Jassy will take over as chief executive in Q3 of this year.

In the executive chair role, Bezos has said he will focus his energy on new products and early initiatives.

"As much as I still tap dance into the office, I'm excited about this transition. Millions of customers depend on us for our services, and more than a million employees depend on us for their livelihoods," Bezos said.

"Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it's consuming. When you have a responsibility like that, it's hard to put attention on anything else."

He said he plans to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin and The Washington Post among other passions.

"I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring. I'm super passionate about the impact I think these organisations can have," Bezos said.

Bezos founded Amazon close to 30 years ago. Launched in 1995, Amazon pioneered fast and free shipping and, under his leadership, launched the first widely accepted e-reader and the Echo listening device.

After completing his degree in electrical engineering and computer science, Bezos worked for several Wall Street companies.

He left his job at global investment company D.E. Shaw to launch the online retail business.

He turned the business into a multi-billion-dollar empire and has claimed the title of world's richest man. Bezos added $78.2 billion to his fortune last year.

His successor Jassy has been with Amazon since 1997 and founded AWS in 2003.

"Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence," Bezos said.

"Amazon couldn't be better positioned for the future. We are firing on all cylinders, just as the world needs us to. We have things in the pipeline that will continue to astonish."

In 2020 Amazon saw a 38% increase in net sales to US$386 billion and net income increased to US$21.3 billion, up from US$11.6 billion in 2019.

Amazon said it has profited from the COVID-19 crisis, telling investors it experienced higher international sales due to government actions and lockdown measures.