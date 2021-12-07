NEWS
Investment

BetaShares to launch more megatrend ETFs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 DEC 2021   12:32PM

The ETF provider will soon launch three new ETFs investing in electric vehicles, digital and mobile payments technology and e-sports.

Looking to capture the growth of both these long-term megatrends and the increasing popularity of thematic ETFs, BetaShares will launch two of the offerings this month and the third in the months to come.

Launching on the ASX before the year is out will be the BetaShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility ETF (DRIV) and the BetaShares Future of Payments ETF (IPAY).

DRIV will invest in up to 50 global innovators in automotive technology, including the likes of Tesla, Uber and NIO.

"DRIV offers potential portfolio diversification benefits to Australian investors, given that automotive technology is under-represented in the Australian market," BetaShares said.

Meanwhile, IPAY will provide exposure to up to 50 global leaders in digital and mobile payments, like PayPal, Square and Visa.

BetaShares said global mobile payments are expected to increase from around US$1.5 trillion in 2019 to US$12.1 trillion by 2027.

"Given that digital payment companies account for a relatively small share of the Australian market, IPAY potentially can increase portfolio diversification for Australian investors," the ETF issuer said.

The third ETF, the BetaShares Video Games and E-sports ETF (GAME) will launch in early 2022 and offer access to leading companies in the space, including Roblox and Nintendo.

With no key gaming or e-sports companies listed in Australia, GAME stands as a source of potential portfolio diversification for local investors, BetaShares said, adding: "Video games now generate more revenue than the movie business globally and North American sports combined, with continued strong growth forecast."

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "Next generation technologies for electric vehicles, digital payments, and video games are exciting opportunities that each in their own way have the potential to revolutionise the global economy."

"We're excited to further expand our leading thematic ETF range and have plans to further broaden the universe of opportunities available for Australian investors."

As at October end, there were 19 thematic ETFs in Australia holding $3.8 billion in funds under management, having grown about 65% since the end of 2020. Of these, six are BetaShares funds, collectively holding $2 billion.

BetaShares' thematic ETFs include the Global Cybersecurity ETF (HACK), Cloud Computing ETF (CLDD) and Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (RBTZ).

