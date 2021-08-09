Benchmarks for super property investments selected

Treasury has selected two MSCI indexes to serve as benchmarks for super funds investing in property under the Your Future, Your Super reforms.

The MSCI/Mercer Australia Core Wholesale Monthly Property Fund Index and MSCI Australia Quarterly Private Infrastructure Fund Index (Unfrozen) have been selected by the Australian government as the performance test benchmarks.

The index provider welcomed news that two of its indexes had been selected.

It noted that as super funds increasingly invest in unlisted property and infrastructure, transparency of performance is necessary.

Under the Your Future, Your Super regulations, the methodology for performance testing super funds has been sharpened.

Underperforming funds will not be able to have new members join unless they turn performance around. But the methodology that will be used to determine this has been scrutinised by the industry.

In final YFYS regulations released last week, the government now wants super fund to be only tested on last year's administration fees instead of eight years' average in the APRA performance test.

The bill passed the Parliament on June 17, with the first set of legislation coming into effect on July 1. APRA recently said it expects to mail out the first batch's performance test results before August 31.

The government conceded to including the administration fees in the performance tests in April 28 draft regulations, after their omission was panned by many industry participants and ahead of the bill being put to vote.