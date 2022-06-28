Newspaper icon
Barwon adds to healthcare fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUN 2022   12:24PM

Barwon Investment Partners has added four new assets with a combined value of over $45 million to its rapidly growing unlisted healthcare property fund (BHPF).

The properties, located in Queensland and Western Australia, include an eye surgery at Brisbane's Spring Hill, a property and a 143-bay car park leased to Secure Parking in St Andrew's Place healthcare precinct.

On the west coast, Barwon purchased a two-level building at Joondalup in Perth's north and a community mental health facility at Butler, an outer suburb of Perth.

Barwon's head of healthcare property and a partner Tom Patrick said he is pleased with the recent acquisitions.

"These acquisitions represent a strong investment for BHPF, underpinning the funds selective investments in stable and quality healthcare real estate across Australia" he said.

"Healthcare real estate has been one of the best performing sectors of the commercial real estate market over the past 24-36 months.

"Nonetheless, we are taking a cautious approach to acquisitions and will only be investing in assets that demonstrate an ability to offer our fund a stable income yield through long duration leases, located in high quality defensive geographies."

BHPF's total assets are now valued at $546 million.

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

