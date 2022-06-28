Barwon adds to healthcare fund

Barwon adds to healthcare fundBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 28 JUN 2022 12:24PM
Barwon Investment Partners has added four new assets with a combined value of over $45 million to its rapidly growing unlisted healthcare property fund (BHPF).
The properties, located in Queensland and Western Australia, include an eye surgery at Brisbane's Spring Hill, a property and a 143-bay car park leased to Secure Parking in St Andrew's Place healthcare precinct.
On the west coast, Barwon purchased a two-level building at Joondalup in Perth's north and a community mental health facility at Butler, an outer suburb of Perth.
Barwon's head of healthcare property and a partner Tom Patrick said he is pleased with the recent acquisitions.
"These acquisitions represent a strong investment for BHPF, underpinning the funds selective investments in stable and quality healthcare real estate across Australia" he said.
"Healthcare real estate has been one of the best performing sectors of the commercial real estate market over the past 24-36 months.
"Nonetheless, we are taking a cautious approach to acquisitions and will only be investing in assets that demonstrate an ability to offer our fund a stable income yield through long duration leases, located in high quality defensive geographies."
BHPF's total assets are now valued at $546 million.
