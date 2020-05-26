NEWS
General
Banks accused of violating worker ethics
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 26 MAY 2020   12:18PM

In a new report, the Finance Sector Union has delved into how the industry's "capitalist ethics" violate the ethical integrity of workers.

The report was commissioned by the FSU and completed by the Religion and Social Policy Network of the University of Divinity.

It examines the impact that the internal policies of banks and financial services companies have on the working lives of eight FSU members.

"Workers have bore the brunt of efforts to extract maximum profits with every inch of their working lives 'measured' by the employer," FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said.

"They are expected to sell loans to their friends, spruik their employers at children's football games and never express a critical thought about the way their employer behaves."

She added that workers were the forgotten element in the Royal Commission.

Of the eight FSU members to take part in this report, seven work at the big four banks and one works at a mutual bank.

"So what happens to workers in Australian banks when the ethics of capitalist policy formation, processes, and procedures temper justice to facilitate capitalism's imperative to maximise profit?" The report asked.

Three workers from Westpac - only referred by first names Justine, Deborah and Lyn - said that pressure in the workplace resulted in people acting unethically and outside Westpac's stated ethical practices.

Lyn said Westpac's ethics guidelines were"spin the company put out for the public, and they bear no resemblance to what they ask staff to do".

She also observed that Westpac had no training for working ethically in a culture that dictated she should "push" products.

Another FSU worker named Miroslav, employed by the Commonwealth Bank, said his training at CBA focused on reporting breach notices, but he added that the company turns a blind eye to the reports.

"Results are the only thing that matter unless outside bodies such as the Royal Commission (are investigating them)," Miroslav said.

In some anonymous comments attributed to the eight workers, the report considered the ways in which financial institutions impact workers mental health.

"I often cry at work. I've had mild panic attacks. I feel exhausted. I often drink a lot after work," one worker was cited as saying.

Another anonymous comment said: "I genuinely don't believe I could hack working full-time for the bank."

Another worker, Ursula, said she had been bullied by a manager to such a degree that she had to take extended leave after seeing a doctor. It is not clear where she works. Other workers in the report said they'd seen psychologists because of workplace bullying and pressure.

Paul, who works at ANZ, said using the banks Employee Assistance Program for mental health support was made uncomfortable because of the actions of his direct manager.

"The banks' disregard of these workers' personal ethics and sense of the importance of their integrity in their day-to-day work is experienced by workers as the violence of violation," the report stated.

"The overwhelming consequence of this violation manifested itself as harm to respondents' personal health and wellbeing, leading to the deterioration in their mental health."

