AZ NGA firms merge for growth

Henderson Matusch Group and Logiro are set to merge to gain scale and better position them for future acquisitions.

The two Brisbane-based firms have announced a non-cash merger to create a multi-disciplinary firm. In total the merged entity will have 42 employees, including 14 financial advisers.

The deal is expected to deliver immediate scale benefits and generate significant synergies, AZ NGA said, adding that it will also provide an expanded balance sheet to enable future acquisitions.

While it may take up to 12 months to complete, the deal will see Logiro move in Henderson Matusch's office. It will continue as a separate entity while operations are integrated but it is expected that IT, marketing, and brand will be consolidated by the end of the year.

"Growth and scale are important, but this merger is also about people. It is getting harder and harder to recruit good people, and this deal brings serious talent to HMG," Henderson Matusch chief executive Paul Fog said.

"It significantly expands our capability and capacity and positions us strongly to continue meeting the current and future needs of our clients."

Meanwhile, Logiro chief executive Chris Shiels cited increased regulatory requirements as a factor in the decision to merge.

"The advice landscape is rapidly changing, requiring advice businesses to change too," he said.

"While Logiro is largely the same business it was five years ago, the compliance burden is much greater. This deal will free me to spend more time helping my clients, which gives me the most joy and satisfaction. It'll also allow more time to focus on winning new clients and growing the business."