AZ NGA buys stake in SCM Financial Group

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has acquired a stake in SCM Financial Group (SCM) following a competitive tender process.

SCM's strategic partnership with AZ NGA will enable it to fulfil its key priorities including enhancing the group's service offering, accelerating organic growth and potentially pursuing expansion through mergers and acquisitions.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said the deal provided an opportunity for the advisory firm to partner with SCM, formerly Scholten Collins McKissock, on the group's exciting growth journey.

"SCM is a very impressive, diversified business that has ambitious plans to be a leading firm of the future," Barrett said.

"SCM and AZ NGA are culturally and philosophically aligned in our values, thinking and objectives, and I am excited about building something great together."

SCM managing partner and chief executive Aubrey Roga explained that the group went to tender to look for a business partner that could help it deliver improved client outcomes, drive sustainable growth, and support the leadership team to build a strong, national professional advisory brand.

"In order to succeed in the future, advice businesses need to evolve. They need capacity, capability and scale. We wanted a specialist capital partner to help us achieve our strategic objectives and realise our vision," he said.

SCM also recognised that the business' 12 partners were at various stages in their professional careers, with differing goals and timeframes. The deal with AZ NGA provides greater flexibility in managing succession and promoting new partners.

"This partnership increases our ability to attract and retain the next generation of financial advisers and business leaders. This is increasingly important given the current global skills shortage and war for talent," Roga explained.

He concluded the deal is structured in a way that minimises the dilution of ownership of existing shareholders but maximises value for all parties.