AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) and Invest Blue will co-invest in Virtual Business Partners (VBP), a paraplanning and back-office solutions provider based in the Philippines.

Under the deal, AZ NGA and Invest Blue will acquire a 40% interest in VBP with the group's management team increasing their holding to 20%.

VBP's founding shareholders David Carney and David Deegan will retain a 40% stake in the business.

An issued statement said the transaction enables all parties to fulfil key strategic priorities.

"It represents AZ NGA's foray into the advice supply chain, giving the group exposure to a high-quality standalone investment, and securing capability and capacity in the midst of a skills and talent shortage," it said.

"Similarly, it reinforces Invest Blue's strategy to acquire capability and empower people on its mission to become Australia's largest integrated financial advice brand."

The deal also concludes VBP's search for an experienced long-term capital partner to help manage key-person risk and succession and fuel the group's growth and expansion plans.

VBP co-founder and chief executive Carney said it's an exciting partnership that means continued growth and innovation while adding client value.

"It has allowed Deegan and me to realise some capital value, created a pathway for key staff to buy into the business and, in doing so, strengthened our employee value proposition, which will help us attract and retain the best talent," he commented.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett added the group was attracted to VBP's clear purpose, differentiated proposition and vision for the future.

"VBP is not an outsourcing company but a human resources partner for advisory businesses looking to increase efficiencies, reduce their cost to serve and improve their net profit margin," he said.

"Culturally, there is a lot of alignment between VBP, AZ NGA and Invest Blue, and together our focus is on helping more advisory businesses and extending VBP's market position."

Invest Blue chief executive David Stephen said the group was continuously on the lookout for profitable, growing businesses.

"As one of VBP's largest, longest-standing clients, we know the people who lead this organisation and the talented people they attract. We have every confidence in their ability to grow and continue providing excellent service," he said.

"We're also keen to attract and acquire other like-minded advice businesses, and we have the right structures and processes in place to enable advisers to deliver their client service proposition. VBP is a key part of that framework."

Barrett added AZ NGA is not only interested in high-quality accounting and advisory SMEs, but it also sees opportunities to invest in key parts of the supply line.

"A horizontally integrated strategy makes sense because there are clear bottlenecks in the advice process, such as the production of advice documents, and there's also a huge war for talent. These trends support our strategy and underpinned our interest in VBP," he concluded.