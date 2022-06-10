AXA IM launches Investment Institute

AXA Investment Managers announced the launch of AXA IM investment institute and appointed chief investment officer Chris Iggo as chair.

The new platform aims to give clients insights on macro events, views on asset classes and long-term future trends including sustainability, demographics, technology and regulations to strengthen investment decisions.

Iggo will lead the AXA IM investment institute advisory committee which will meet quarterly to discuss key macro and research themes covered by the institute.

He will take on the new position alongside existing responsibilities and said he looks forward to the first committee meeting.

"At AXA IM, we are always looking at ways to improve our service, so we decided to make content produced across our investment and macro research teams more tailored to client needs and answer some of the most burning investment questions," he explained.

"Research is central to all our investment decisions. The move will bring our experts closer together, allowing for greater collaboration on a range of topics from sustainability to future trends."

The committee consists of representatives from AXA IM Core, AXA IM Alts and senior members of the macroeconomic research, ESG research and quant lab teams.

In addition, up to three external committee members who are yet to be determined will be appointed.

The investment institute will also host regular AXA IM institute talks, a series of video discussions and interviews hosted by the chair, who will be joined by members of the committee, and external guests.

It will also invite well-known external experts to provide their views on a range of business, responsible investing and macroeconomic topics which will encourage an open forum incorporating a diversity of opinion for clients.