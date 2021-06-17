NEWS
Executive Appointments

Aware Super eyes IFAs, hires lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUN 2021   12:01PM

Aware Super is targeting the independent financial adviser market, bringing in a former long-serving BT Financial Group staffer who will take charge of advice relationships.

Warwick Gribble is Aware's new national manager of advice relationships, responsible for implementing and developing the super fund's independent financial adviser (IFA) unit, which is a holistic advice offering.

The appointment comes off the back of Aware merging with WA Super last year. WA Super was active in the independent financial adviser market.

Head of business development Matt Willis said that over the last 10 months Aware has been "working hard to build on WA Super's legacy in this space and develop a compelling national IFA offering".

In March, Aware restructured its financial advice offering, resulting in some redundancies.

Gribble joins the fund from BT Financial Group, where he has spent more than 12 years in sales and sales leadership roles, predominantly in the retail insurance sector and working with IFAs. He also worked at Zurich Financial Services.

"I look forward to building on the legacy of WA Super in the IFA space and delivering a truly national offering, supported by the expertise and resources of Australia's second-largest industry super fund," Gribble said.

The $145 billion super fund with over one million members recently updated lifecycle options, resulting in younger members defaulting into high-growth investment options who will gradually transition into conservative options as they near retirement.

Read more: WA SuperAware SuperBT Financial GroupWarwick GribbleMatt WillisZurich Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS

