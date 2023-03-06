Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper overhauls Member Direct fees

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 6 MAR 2023   12:31PM

AustralianSuper is introducing several changes to one of its popular options, which includes slashing administration and brokerage fees.

From 1 April 2023, the Member Direct investment option is introducing a simpler and more competitive fee structure following a review, the $263 billion super fund told members.

The cash account option will remove the percentage-based fee on the balance and replace it with a flat dollar portfolio administration fee.

This is currently a charge of 0.12% per annum based on the balance and a $30 p.a. portfolio administration fee will replace it.

A balance of less than $25,000 will see fees increase by up to $30 per year. Those with $25,000 or more will see fees either stay the same or decrease.

The portfolio administration fee on the term deposits, shares, ETF and LIC options will decrease. Members invested in term deposits will pay a flat $120 per year from April 1, while those invested in shares, ETFs and LICs will pay $180 per annum.

AustralianSuper is also reducing brokerage fees for all trade amounts.

Trades from up to $13,000 will be charged $13 while trades over this amount will incur a 0.10% fee.

"There will be no change to how and when fees are paid. Brokerage fees will continue to be deducted directly from your Member Direct Cash account when your Share, ETF and LIC trades are settled," AustralianSuper said.

Last year, the super fund announced several fee reductions. Members with $50,000 paid 60% less in admin fees, while retired Choice Income pension account members paid 25% less.

From September 2022, the new admin fee structure charged $1 a week plus 0.10% of a member's balance, capped at $350 a year for members still saving and $600 a year for members with a Choice Income pension or transition to retirement income account.

Read more: AustralianSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

