AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing

AustralianSuper has partnered with Assemble to invest in affordable housing via a build-to-rent-to-own model, addressing Australia's housing crisis.

AustralianSuper's investment focuses on the Assemble Futures pipeline, which aims to provide moderate-income households with a pathway to homeownership through long-term rental agreements with the option to purchase at a predetermined price in the future.

Of note, AustralianSuper acquired a 25% stake in Assemble in June 2020 with the option to invest in future pipeline projects.

Assemble has already completed a pilot project and is now constructing its second Assemble Futures build-to-rent-to-own project at 15 Thompson Street, Kensington. The 199-apartment project is the first in the Assemble Futures pipeline to receive equity investment from AustralianSuper.

The fund has also committed to a third Assemble Futures project, with 171 apartments at four Ballarat Street, Brunswick.

Additionally, AustralianSuper has agreed to support the acquisition of three new Assemble Future sites in Victoria, providing over 1000 additional Assemble Futures Homes in central Melbourne, taking the total portfolio to 1500. The new developments are at 370 Victoria Street, Brunswick, 519-547 Sydney Road, Coburg, and 11-19 Whitehall Street, Footscray.

Assemble managing director Kris Daff said: "Breaking ground on Assemble Futures project at 15 Thompson Street means more people will have the option to live in and eventually own environmentally sustainable, high-quality homes in a well-connected suburb."

"Our residents will be able to save and budget for their first home with certainty, without the worry of volatile rental market fluctuations, or being priced out of the market."

AustralianSuper head of property Bevan Towning added: "The Assemble Futures model provides residents which much-needed certainty in terms of future purchase price, the security of a long-term rental agreement and flexibility to rent now and purchase later if they wish."

"Residents also receive the added benefit of financial coaching and education, which helps to prepare them for the step into future home ownership."

AustralianSuper's commitment to Assemble's housing mandate with these three major acquisitions marks an important step forward in bringing its mission to life. However, as AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder acknowledged at the Australian Financial Review Super and Wealth Summit, investing in affordable housing isn't easy.

"Does it [affordable housing] normally stack up? No, it doesn't. Usually, the risks are too high, and the returns are too low. So that's been the history of affordable housing," said Schroder.

Schroder also emphasised the need for a return that justified the risk of investing in property, stating a return of six-11% is necessary for investing in residential housing.