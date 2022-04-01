AustralianSuper in $3.58bn telecoms acquisition

AustralianSuper has partnered for the $3.58 billion acquisition of one of Australia's leading providers of telecommunications tower infrastructure.

The super fund will acquire Axicom in partnership with Singtel owned Australia Tower Network. Axicom owns and operates about 2000 telecommunication sites across Australia.

AustralianSuper has owned 70% of Axicom since November last year, having acquired it from Singtel. Following this acquisition, AustralianSuper's stake in the combined ATN/Axicom business will be 82%.

Axicom's shareholders were a consortium led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets that also include UniSuper and UBS.

Axicom is a high-quality asset that will deliver long-term value to AustralianSuper members, AustralianSuper head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said.

"Axicom is complementary to our existing digital infrastructure portfolio and this acquisition will result in the creation of a provider with a truly national footprint that will connect the vast majority of Australian families and businesses," Kemp said.

"Axicom has all of the characteristics we are looking for in an infrastructure asset and there are strong synergies between the two organisations. We look forward to working with the great teams of both ATN and Axicom to bring these two strong businesses together and leverage the great opportunity we have to continue to deliver for customers and AustralianSuper members."

Singtel Group chief corporate officer Lim Cheng Cheng said combining ATN and Axicom means AustralianSuper and Singtel will work closely to realise significant operational synergies.

"This acquisition is a unique opportunity to scale up ATN's operations and expand its customer base," she said.

"It also reinforces Singtel's commitment as a long-term investor in the Australian telecoms space where our goal has always been to provide more options and build better communications for Australian consumers and businesses.

Kemp added that AustralianSuper is looking to double its infrastructure portfolio over the next five years to $62 billion.

"We believe that there will be significant growth in demand for digital infrastructure and will actively consider future opportunities in this space," he said.