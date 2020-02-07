AustralianSuper adds to board

AustralianSuper has appointed a new board director from the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union.

The nation's largest superannuation fund has welcomed Glenn Thompson to its board. He replaces Paul Bastian who joined the board in 2013.

Thompson has held the roles of assistant national secretary of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union since 2003.

He is also a director at The New Daily, National Entitlement Security Trust (NEST), Australian Construction Industry Redundancy Trust (ACIRT) and UCOVER. He is also a former director of Cbus.

AustralianSuper chair Don Russell said Thompson has tremendous experience when it comes to understanding the needs and aspirations of working Australians.

"He brings a very member focused outlook to the board that is aligned with our mission of helping to provide members achieve their best possible retirement outcome," Russell said.

Commenting on his appointment, Thompson said he is looking forward to assisting members.

"AustralianSuper's growth and transformation into a global investor has been an exciting growth for members as it has assisted the fund to deliver strong investment returns across all time frames," Thompson said.

"As a board member, I'm looking forward to contributing to the fund's primary objective of providing members with their best possible retirement outcome."