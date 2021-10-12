NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AustralianSuper adds ACTU president to board

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 12 OCT 2021   12:44PM

The current president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions has joined the board of AustralianSuper, replacing a longstanding director and former deputy chair.

Michele O'Neil has been appointed as a director on the board of the nation's largest superannuation fund.

O'Neil has served as president of the ACTU since 2018 and is also a member of its executive team.

Prior to this she was national secretary of the Textile Clothing and Footwear Union of Australia (TCFUA) and spent 28 years with the union in total. In leading the TCFUA, she was instrumental in its merger with the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union and Maritime Union of Australia.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

Welcoming O'Neil, AustralianSuper chair Don Russell said she is well placed to help the fund continue to grow as a global investor.

"Ms. O'Neil has vast experience with member-based organisations and has a deep understanding of the importance of putting members' interests at the centre of the decision-making process," Russell said.

Also commenting, O'Neil said she is looking forward to helping members achieve their best financial position in retirement.

"Superannuation is essential to Australian workers' long-term financial security and also a major contributor to the nation's economic prosperity," O'Neil said.

"It's an important time to be joining AustralianSuper and I'm looking forward to contributing to members achieving the best financial position possible in their retirement."

Her appointment sees the departure of Dave Oliver who has served on the fund's board for 14 years.

Oliver first joined the fund in 2007 and was appointed deputy chair in 2014, a position he held for about six years.

Oliver made an important contribution to the super system during his tenure, Russell said.

"Mr. Oliver has been a tremendous advocate of the superannuation system in Australia, and he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring members have been at the heart of every decision that the AustralianSuper board has made," Russell said.

Read more: AustralianSuperACTUDave OliverDon RussellMichele O'Neil
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

AustralianSuper appoints chief risk officer
Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
AustralianSuper makes first local digital infra deal
AustralianSuper calls for fresh retirement thinking
AustralianSuper ups stake in WestConnex
Common ownership concerns redundant: AustralianSuper
Super funds to front committee hearing
AustralianSuper says no incidents of common ownership
IFM Investors' Sydney Airport dream still alive

Editor's Choice

UniSuper net zero efforts accelerated

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new three-year renewable electricity deal is set to see the proportion of UniSuper's direct property portfolio that's managed by AMP Capital become carbon neutral almost a decade ahead of target.

AustralianSuper adds ACTU president to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The current president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions has joined the board of AustralianSuper, replacing a longstanding director and former deputy chair.

FSC advice reforms slash time, costs by 30%

KARREN VERGARA
The reforms proposed by the Financial Services Council could reduce the time and cost to produce financial advice by more than 30% respectively.

EISS Super answers tough questions

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
After a period of media scrutiny following its failure of the inaugural APRA performance test, EISS Super has faced a parliamentary committee, facing tough questions over the test result and its sponsorship deals.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.