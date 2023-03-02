Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Australian Retirement Trust reshapes executive team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 MAR 2023   12:55PM

Australian Retirement Trust is overhauling its senior leadership, in a move that will see the departure of two executives and the creation of a chief of retirement position.

The $240 billion fund said the overhaul is part of plans to best position itself for the future, as it approaches the one-year anniversary of its creation.

The key change sees the creation of a chief of retirement role to focus on the execution of the fund's retirement strategy and provide strategic leadership and guidance on all facets of the retirement offer, including product, investments, service model and advice.

"We believe our operating model will ensure we are providing market leading support for our members up to and through retirement. This is an important step as we strive to empower our members to retire well with confidence," ART chief executive Bernard Reilly said.

"Our vision is to be Australia's most chosen and trusted retirement partner, and we believe this structure will align our business to deliver on this and set us up for continued success into the future."

In a further change, ART's chief strategy officer Teifi Whatley has decided to retire from the fund. She has been with ART and Sunsuper for more than 20 years, working across brand, marketing, technology and strategy.

Replacing Whatley is Stevhan Davidson, currently chief of transformation. Davidson was the executive integration lead for the merger between QSuper and Sunsuper and was previously Sunsuper's executive general manager, customer engagement.

Karin Muller, chief member officer, is also leaving the fund. ART said she has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere, with her departure slated for the end of the month. She joined QSuper in 2015 and held roles across IT, transformation and member services.

"Teifi and Karin played a significant role in delivering our merger and our first year as ART. Their hard work, commitment and unwavering dedication to our members will leave a lasting legacy," Reilly said.

Elsewhere, chief growth officer Dave Woodall is now chief commercial officer.

ART is currently recruiting for the newly created retirement role and the vacant chief member officer role.

