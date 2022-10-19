Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022   12:50PM

Australian Ethical has seen a slight drop in its funds under management, including a final institutional redemption, and provided an update on its merger with Christian Super.

Australian Ethical's total FUM now sits at $6.18 billion, a drop of 0.4% from June end.

Broken down, $1.81 billion of this is in managed funds and $4.37 billion is in superannuation. The manager now holds no institutional money following a final redemption by an institutional client that amounted to $183 million.

Excluding the redemption, the business had net flows of $213 million last quarter.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Australian Ethical also confirmed it is on track to complete its merger with Christian Super on November 25. It said the costs associated with this remain consistent with early estimates of up to $4 million.

The merger will see $1.96 billion added to Australian Ethical's super FUM and more than 30,000 members join.

"Following the successor fund transfer, increased scale will allow Australian Ethical to pass on superannuation fee reductions to all members and improve competitiveness of our super offering," the group said.

It added that, based on its current product mix, the revenue margin across all products is expected to be 1.01%, down from 1.05% at June end. This includes changes made to fees last month.

Effective September 1, Australian Ethical reduced the dollar-based administration fee across all its products from $97 a year to $74 a year. This is charged in addition to a percentage-based fee of 0.29% of a member's balance.

Read more: Australian EthicalChristian Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical chief investment officer resigns
Australian Ethical sees profits drop, record super flows
Lutheran Super merger imminent
Australian Ethical, Christian Super confirm merger
Top super funds for ESG revealed
50% of advisers now offering ESG advice
Leading wealth management marketers recognised
EQT reveals most popular fund launches
Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer
Hostplus tops super ranks to March

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian Ethical has seen a slight drop in its funds under management, including a final institutional redemption, and provided an update on its merger with Christian Super.

Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses

ANDREW MCKEAN
In Perpetual's first quarter business update, it said that progress has been made across the key conditions to the Pendal Group takeover, including client consents and regulatory approvals.

Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The global manager has launched a sustainable ETF, the first of what it calls a series of sustainable actively managed ESG offerings.

Aqualand, Qualitas launch $600m luxury project

CHLOE WALKER
In what's said to be one of the largest loans of its kind in Australia, the $600 million funding package will be used to complete the construction of a commercial development project in North Sydney.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.