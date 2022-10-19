Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger

Australian Ethical has seen a slight drop in its funds under management, including a final institutional redemption, and provided an update on its merger with Christian Super.

Australian Ethical's total FUM now sits at $6.18 billion, a drop of 0.4% from June end.

Broken down, $1.81 billion of this is in managed funds and $4.37 billion is in superannuation. The manager now holds no institutional money following a final redemption by an institutional client that amounted to $183 million.

Excluding the redemption, the business had net flows of $213 million last quarter.

Australian Ethical also confirmed it is on track to complete its merger with Christian Super on November 25. It said the costs associated with this remain consistent with early estimates of up to $4 million.

The merger will see $1.96 billion added to Australian Ethical's super FUM and more than 30,000 members join.

"Following the successor fund transfer, increased scale will allow Australian Ethical to pass on superannuation fee reductions to all members and improve competitiveness of our super offering," the group said.

It added that, based on its current product mix, the revenue margin across all products is expected to be 1.01%, down from 1.05% at June end. This includes changes made to fees last month.

Effective September 1, Australian Ethical reduced the dollar-based administration fee across all its products from $97 a year to $74 a year. This is charged in addition to a percentage-based fee of 0.29% of a member's balance.