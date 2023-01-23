Newspaper icon
Investment

Australian Ethical flows driven by super

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 23 JAN 2023   11:35AM

In an ASX announcement, Australian Ethical reported positive quarterly net flows ($0.16 billion) driven by superannuation flows.

Super flows accounted for $0.15 billion of Australian Ethical's quarterly net flows.

Meanwhile, managed fund flows were $0.01 billion.

Australian Ethical said managed flows had been suppressed by cautious market sentiment related to market volatility.

The investment manager's funds under management (FUM) was $8.37 billion at 31 December 2022; FUM was $6.18 billion the quarter prior.

Australian Ethical said FUM was bolstered by the successor fund transfer (SFT) of Christian Super, which added $1.93 billion.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the Australian Ethical and Christian Super merger was completed on 25 November 2022. As a result, 28,000 new members were added to Australian Ethical.

Australian Ethical also reported that investment performance for the quarter was $0.11 billion.

Australian Ethical
