Australia bucks concentration trend

New research on equity markets from S&P shows the ASX 200 has become more diversified as markets around the world have become more concentrated.

"We can analyse stock concentration at a high level by using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI). This index is a widely used measure of market concentration that can also be applied to stock market indices," S&P Dow Jones Indices senior analyst Eduardo Olazabal explained.

"It is calculated by squaring the market share (weight) of each stock in an index and then summing the resulting numbers. A greater HHI indicates a higher level of market concentration, while a lower value indicates less concentration."

Market concentration declined significantly for the ASX 200 over the past decade, while it increased in benchmarks measuring four of the world's five largest equity markets. The S&P 500 and Canada's S&P/TSX composite experienced the largest increases in concentration.

"Examining the ASX 200 and S&P 500, we can see how the sector dynamic played out during this period," Olazabal said.

"The weight of materials and financials declined for both indices, while information technology increased.

"However, the information technology sector had barely any participation in the ASX 200 10 years ago, which perhaps makes this change even more significant in Australia, given the small initial base."

Meanwhile, in the US the portion of the S&P 500 made up by technology increased by 13% over the same period.

Financials, materials, and energy accounted for 67% of the ASX 200 a decade ago. Over the period, materials, and financials each declined 6% while healthcare and information technology increased by 7% and 4% respectively.

Financials, materials, and energy now account for 53% of the ASX 200, which Olazabal said is a significant lowering of concentration.