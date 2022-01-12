NEWS
Investment

Aussie investors retain home bias: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JAN 2022   12:24PM

Australian investors remain bullish on domestic equities, with more than a third expecting them to generate the greatest yields in 2022, new research show.

The latest report from Investment Trends highlights a relatively optimistic outlook from investors for the local share market for both capital gains and yields.

The average capital gains expectations for the All Ords have fluctuated between 0% and 8% over the past year, settling at around 4.3% in July-October 2021 as the market tests all-time highs, the research shows.

Average yield expectations have also risen, up from 3.0% to 4.3% over the period.

"Australian investors remain strongly bullish on domestic equities despite the dizzying highs reached in 2021," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

"More than a third see domestic equities as the number one asset type for generating yield in the current low-rate environment, followed by international equities and property."

As such, investors are less concerned about share market volatility, but increasingly worried about the economic slowdown (47% cite, up from 21% a year ago), property prices (28%, up from 15%), inflation (25%, up from 11%), and interest rates (24%, up from 4%).

The past year has also seen the typical portfolio lighter on cash related investments, direct shares and managed funds, while exposures to property and ETFs increased.

"The growth in ETFs and cryptocurrency has been manifested by both higher adoption levels (more investors are using) and higher portfolio allocation (users are placing more money in these assets)," Guiamatsia said.

"There is also a strong ESG thematic overlaying these changing trends in investor behaviour - close to one in two investors report considering ESG principles as part of their decision making during the reporting period.

"Looking ahead, investors plan to stick to what they perceive to be the winning formula in their quest for capital growth- direct shares, ETFs and increasingly, cryptocurrencies."

