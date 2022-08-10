Newspaper icon
Aussie investment habits improving: Superhero

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 AUG 2022   12:00PM

According to a survey of Australian investors, 50% are planning on investing this year's tax return in the stock market.

Superhero surveyed 1300 investors who expected to receive a tax return. This figure increases to 59% of female Superhero investors, higher than their male counterparts at 48%.

In addition, nearly half (49%) of Superhero investors said they are planning on using the new financial year to sort out their financial goals for the year ahead.

Younger investors aged between 18-24 also view the end of financial year as an opportunity to start afresh with nearly two-thirds (62%) agreeing with this statement.

Commenting on the survey results, Superhero co-founder and chief executive John Winters said that it's great to see a sense of optimism about the market, and investors using the current state of the market as an opportunity to grow wealth.

"It's apparent that our investors have a 'new financial year, new me' attitude," Winters said.

"To see our younger investors so resolutely look to July as an opportunity to set themselves up for long-term financial success is encouraging.

"These mid-year resolutions are able to be adjusted and built on by the time 2023 gets here too, and it's refreshing to see a generational attitude where personal finances and financial wellness are prioritised from a young age."

The research also delved into the investment practices of Superhero investors, with nearly half (45%) saying they put aside a certain amount of money each week or month to invest.

A further 32% of Superhero investors invest when they have spare cash and 21% said they invest when they see an opportunity in the market.

"With nearly half our Superhero investors being regular investors, it's positive to see that the current dip in the market has not deterred investors from their strategies when it comes to growing their wealth," Winters said.

"Our investors don't want their hard-earned money just sitting in a low interest bank account, they want their money to grow and create real value."

