Aussie banks battered by pandemic

Australia's banks have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with cash earnings down more than 40% compared to the same time last year.

According to EY analysis of Australia's big four banks' half year results, combined cash earnings were down $14.5 billion or 42.6% from the comparative period.

There has also been a significant increase in total credit impairment charges, lifting to $5.73 billion across the banks, up 227.4% from previous period.

EY Oceania banking and capital markets leader Tim Dring said the true scale of the damage was hard to quantify, as economic conditions continue to deteriorate.

"Impairment charges have increased dramatically, driven by collective provisions, as the banks review potential future loan losses in the face of anticipated deteriorating conditions and a highly uncertain - and potentially bleak - economic outlook," he said. ?

"We are still in an interim period where the banks are not yet aware what the full extent of these losses will be."

Many customers have taken advantage of breaks from their loan repayments, he said, making the true scale of losses hard to quantify.

With the cash rate at historic lows and the economy set for a period of protracted decline, the big four banks are set to face some major headwinds, Dring said.

Even before the coronavirus crisis, banks were faced with a tough half-year, PwC's Australian banking and capital markets leader Colin Heath said.

While focus may have originally been placed on credit charges related to COVID-19, a sharp reduction in earnings has also come from long-standing headwinds on margins and lending growth, he argued, alongside costs of remediating historical issues and restructuring business models.

"As Australia emerges from its COVID-19-induced economic and social hibernation, the real challenges for the major banks will become much clearer and may drive a recalibration of expectations about the banking system's role," he said.

This will revolve around the extent of support that banks provide for Australian business and mortgage holders.

"Credit costs are yet to reach the levels experienced in the financial crisis of 2008 and nobody knows what it will look like in the coming months," Heath said.

"What is likely is that the crisis as experienced by many Australians may well feel far more demanding than it has been to date."

Similarly, Dring said the banks are set to make some tough decisions on managing credit losses over the coming months.

"The banks face a substantial challenge in how they balance the competing needs of customers under financial stress with prudently managing capital to remain able to provide ongoing credit support to the broader economy," he said.

Lower earnings in recent periods has put pressure on capital generation and their ability to sustain dividends, Dring argued.

"The banks are engaged in a delicate balancing act between the needs of shareholders - particularly retirees who may rely on dividend income - and maintaining capital," he said.

"While banks are generally reluctant to reduce dividends to shareholders, this half year cycle has seen a combination of reduced and deferred dividends and issuance of capital as they batten down the hatches for the changing climate ahead."

Ultimately, the length and impact of the economic downturn on the banks has yet to be determined, he said.

"Not all of the bank's customers will recover from this crisis - driven by the surge in unemployment and reduced consumption - and the banks will be further tested on the trust equation based on how they work through defaulted loans and access collateral," Dring said.

Heath believes this could present an opportunity to the banks to rebuild their reputations.

"As the crisis progresses and its economic consequences evolve, there is some chance that the second half of 2020 will be no better, making challenges for the full year outlook as substantial as we have seen in decades," he said.

"At the same time the crisis could also be the catalyst for the banking system to be seen in a very different light from recent history."

The banks have already stepped up with loan deferments and other forms of financial support, he pointed out.

"The crisis has also opened eyes to the banks' own capacity for change as they reflect on the speed with which they have transformed their customer service and workforce to accommodate the lockdown," Heath said.

"The opportunity now is to retain that momentum (and focus) for the transformation imperatives ahead."

Over the long term, Australia's banks have the opportunity to demonstrate the key role they play, alongside government and the broader community in supporting Australians, he argued.

