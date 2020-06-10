ATO warns against SMSF property development

The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.

The ATO said it strongly encourages SMSF trustees who may be considering property development to seek professional advice and to approach the ATO for advice if necessary.

The ATO said that while there are no specific prohibitions preventing an SMSF investing in property development, care needs to be taken to ensure that there are no breaches of regulation.

"Regulatory concerns that can arise in some arrangements include whether the arrangement amounts to the SMSF being maintained for a purpose outside those permitted by the sole purpose test, whether the SMSF continues to meet the relevant operating standards and whether the arrangement includes the provisions of a loan or financial assistance (directly or indirectly) to a member or their relative," the ATO said.

"SMSFs also need to be conscious of income tax matters such as the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions and the general anti-avoidance rules, particularly where the arrangement involves other related parties, and GST matters such as GST registration requirements, correct reporting and the application of the margin scheme."

The ATO also warned that where an SMSF conducts a property development, care needs to be taken that the parties are dealing with each other "at arm's length".

"Similarly, we would be concerned where circumstances indicate that the arrangement has been used to manipulate the members' transfer balance accounts; for example, by deliberately undervaluing an asset when it enters retirement phase and counts towards the transfer balance cap, allowing a greater amount of earnings within the SMSF to be treated as exempt current pension income," it said.

"We have previously seen property purchases funded by poorly implemented LRBAs and/or funding arrangements in SMSF-related entities result in breaches of the superannuation regulatory provisions and/or give rise to application of the NALI provisions."

The ATO said it will continue to monitor property development arrangement's involving SMSFs, particularly those that include LBRAs and related party transactions.

It said it will ensure SMSFs are not breaking any of the regulatory provisions, and strongly encouraged those with an SMSF to seek independent professional advice.

"There may be significant adverse consequences for trustees and members including the forced sale of assets or having to wind up the SMSF. In some cases you may also wish to approach us for advice, the ATO said.

"If your SMSF is currently developing property or has invested in a related property development entity or venture, it is important to regularly check in with your SMSF professional advisor and your auditor to ensure that the investment stays on track and that there are no contraventions or regulatory concerns."