ASX reviewing CHESS replacement feedback

The ASX is now reviewing market recommendations on the new system to replace CHESS, following the conclusion of a four-week consultation period ending July 28.

CHESS was developed by the ASX over 25 years ago, enabling the conversion of physical shares into an electric format, as well as a move to T+5 settlement (subsequently lowered to T+2 in March 2016) and general efficiency and effectiveness of post-trade processing.

The COVID-19 pandemic had seen a significant increase in trading volumes, the ASX said, highlighting a need to replace older systems across the industry with more flexible, innovative technology.

"This requires prioritisation by ASX and CHESS users, but also prudent planning given the impact of COVID-19 to ensure that CHESS is replaced both in a safe and timely manner," it said.

The new system will deliver existing services with new functionality, high availability, reliability and performance - set to underpin Australia's financial markets for the coming decade and beyond.

The ASX received 88 submissions on the new system, representing 92% of the 96 CHESS users.

About 91% of these respondents can meet the go-live date for a CHESS replacement in April 2022, with only a few exceptions who have requested more information on particular issues.

CHESS users are organisations including clearing and settlement participants, product issuer settlement participants, approved market operators, back office software developers, payment providers and share registries, the ASX said.

ASX managing director and chief executive Dominic Stevens said he appreciated the input and feedback the ASX had received from the market, both on the consultation as well as on the CHESS replacement project in general.

"The project has taken on even greater significance in recent months, with the accelerating need for more innovation, digitisation and straight-through processing of transactions and corporate actions," he said.

"The CHESS replacement project has involved the most interaction ASX has ever undertaken with the market. We're grateful that so many CHESS users have responded constructively to this consultation."

The submissions will provide the ASX with a "sound starting point", he said.

"While recognising there is still much for everyone to do, we are excited by the fact we are close to 100% complete on customer functionality and set to move into industry-wide testing in the coming months," Stevens said.

The stock exchange is currently following up with CHESS users who haven't provided submissions to ensure as much input as possible, the ASX said, noting that those organisations must accredit their systems and attest to operational readiness prior to the go-live date.

The ASX is set to engage with regulatory bodies on the revised project timetable prior to its public release. It will also publish a response and summary of the feedback once all submissions have been reviewed.