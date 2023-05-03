ASX expands partnership program criteria

The Australian Securities Exchange is seeking stakeholder feedback for its CHESS Replacement Partnership Program as it updates the eligibility criteria for potential participants.

The CHESS Replacement $70 million Partnership Program canvasses industry stakeholders to help the redesign the settlements and share registry system by paying them incentives.

The program has two components. The Participant Rebate Pool of $15 million involves direct customers and provides rebates to participants for their clearing and settlement fees for the period 1 January to 30 June 2023.

The second component, the Development Incentive Pool worth $55 million, will be paid to eligible participants that achieve certain milestones and appropriate solution designs.

To be eligible for the Development Incentive Pool, potential participants must be developing a technology application that connects and interacts with the CHESS replacement. Those who do not fit the criteria, ASX released new categories in which they could still potentially be involved, such as proving that they transmit and receive more than five million CHESS messages annually.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse said: "In developing the Partnership Program, we were cognisant of stakeholder feedback on the extended timeline to deliver CHESS replacement and recognise that their further engagement will be required for longer than originally expected."

Lofthouse first flagged the program in February when the exchange was forced to go back to the drawing board following the botched blockchain project.

Lofthouse said the new strategy will have "a more intensive focus on listening" to industry stakeholders, adding that "we have established the CHESS Replacement Partnership Program which acknowledges that it will take the combined efforts of many stakeholders to achieve the best outcome for the market.

Despite the setback announced last November, Lofthouse said "good progress is being made on the CHESS Replacement solution design" and requests for proposals were recently issued.

"In addition, we've had constructive engagement through our newly formed Technical Committee, and we will begin scope refinement sessions in May. We have also begun preliminary discussions on the industry testing approach, as well as potential implementation options," she said.

In March, Lofthouse announced that the chief information officer role has been revamped.

The current group executive of technology and data and CIO role, held by Dan Chesterman, has been split, creating a new dedicated CIO who will report to Lofthouse, and a separate technology division. Chesterman will lead the customer-facing technology and data business. The new CIO role focuses on system resilience and the delivery of multi-year technology transformation programs.

Separately, the ASX flagged it is considering the future of the ASX Managed Fund Settlement Service or mFunds and will release a consultation paper in June seeking industry feedback.

Less than 10 years old, mFunds provides investors access to unlisted managed funds but have attracted just $1.6 billion in funds under management across 232 products.

Compared to ETFs, which have hit about $136 billion across 283 funds, the ASX argued that mFunds have stagnated.

The ASX also recently announced it was approached by Yieldbroker to consider selling its 43% stake in the latter. Yieldbroker is currently being courted by US platform Tradeweb Markets.

The sale is worth $125 million and the ASX will potentially earn $55 million.

An earlier version of this article stated that the Partnership Program was delayed.