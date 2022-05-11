Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

ASX CHESS replacement delayed again

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022   12:21PM

After advising there was a chance there would be further delays back in March, the ASX has today confirmed the CHESS replacement will not be ready by April 2023.

In an update, the ASX said the April 2023 go-live is no longer viable.

"This decision reflects the delay to the remaining delivery of application software, which no longer gives ASX and CHESS users time allocated to complete their testing and other readiness activities before April 2023," the update said.

The bourse did not advise when the project would be delivered by, instead saying this will be determined after further planning with its technology partner and consultation with stakeholders. It will depend on the timing of project milestones, such as testing, operational readiness, market dress rehearsals and implementation, it said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"ASX's priority remains to deliver CHESS replacement in a manner that balances safety and efficiency. Ongoing engagement with the industry is a vital ingredient," the ASX said.

The existing CHESS system remains robust and continues to perform, it added.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

The CHESS replacement project has been in the works for several years now. It was originally slated to go live in April 2021 and was then pushed to April 2022 before being delayed again to April 2023.

The first delay was announced in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. At this time the ASX saw an "unprecedented bursting of daily trade volumes", overtaking previous records by 3.5 million trades - the previous records sat around 0.5 million.

The second delay was announced later that same year, with the ASX saying it increased the scope of the project following industry consultation and stakeholder requests for more testing.

Read more: ASXCHESS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF
Further $1.4bn FUM drop at Magellan
ASX seeks to improve investment products offering
Westpac giving away BT super business
HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care
AMP confirms sale talks with Dexus
We're paying 30% more: Cboe
Pendal rejects Perpetual bid
Fund inflows drop sharply: Calastone
Salter Brothers appoints new investment director

Editor's Choice

Future Super strengthens investments team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The ethical superannuation fund has appointed a chief investment officer, while also hiring an executive director of investments from MLC Asset Management.

Remembering Steve Williams

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearBridge Investments has led tributes to its head of intermediary sales Steve Williams, who passed away last week following a short illness.

US firm backs Koda Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The private wealth manager has sold a minority stake to Emigrant Partners as part of a broader strategy that will see Koda Capital make its own acquisitions.

Franklin Templeton hires sales director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Franklin Templeton Australia has added a new sales director, overseeing independent financial advisers and private banks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.